Liberia: Absence of Boakai, Top Officials From Liberia's 178th Flag Day Sparks Concern

Monrovia — The absence of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, House Speaker Richard Koon, and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence from Liberia's 178th National Flag Day celebration has stirred widespread concern and debate over government commitment to national traditions.

National Flag Day, observed annually on August 24, commemorates the first hoisting of the Liberian flag in 1847 after its completion by a group of seven women led by Susanna Lewis.

This year, the date fell on Sunday, August 24, but the official ceremony was held on Monday, August 25, at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia.

Despite returning from the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on August 23, President Boakai and several senior officials--including the Vice President and newly appointed Chief Justice Yamie Gbeisay--were noticeably absent from the program.

Their absence did not go unnoticed. "The President, VP Koung, Speaker Koon, Pro Temp Karnga, and Chief Justice Gbeisay all boycotted the program. Running a country is not easy indeed. They are tired," wrote Isaac Doe, a supporter of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), in a viral social media post.

The Executive Mansion has yet to provide an official explanation, but Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, represented the President at the event.

The celebration featured the traditional school parade and competitions. St. Teresa's Convent took first place, followed by William V.S. Tubman High School and Emily Foundation Academy. Ann Sandell Independent High School was recognized as the most disciplined, while Monrovia College was awarded best dressed.

Delivering the keynote address, Cllr. Dr. Jallah A. Barbu--chairman of the War and Economic Crimes Court--lamented the absence of senior leaders and urged the government to lift the ban on the Poro and Sande societies, traditional cultural institutions restricted under the Weah administration.

"The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Courts is to honor the more than 250,000 who perished and to stand with survivors," Barbu declared, stressing that justice and accountability remain vital to Liberia's future.

On behalf of President Boakai, Minister Tweh delivered a brief message reflecting on Liberia's turbulent history while urging unity:

"Liberia was once a shining star in Africa, but political instability caused serious setbacks. As we celebrate the 178th anniversary of the Lone Star, we must rebuild our national fabric and move forward as one indivisible people."

Still, the absence of the country's top leadership from such a symbolic occasion has fueled questions about transparency, accountability, and the value placed on national traditions.