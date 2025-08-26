Liberia: LCM Leader Meets VP Koung to Strengthen Collaboration On National Development

Monrovia — The Founder and Chairperson of the Liberia Centrism Movement (LCM), Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, on Friday held a productive working meeting with the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, at the Capitol Building.

The engagement centered on forging pathways for collaboration between the Centrism Movement and the Office of the Vice President in advancing the government's developmental agenda.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Cllr. Gbala reaffirmed the Centrism Movement's guiding principle that the success of government is essential to ensuring that the Liberian people are "better served and better off."

He emphasized that the Movement is committed to working constructively with state actors to support reforms and initiatives that improve governance and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

For his part, Vice President Koung welcomed the engagement and underscored the government's readiness to work with all political and civic groupings in the interest of national progress.

He noted that strengthening dialogue and inclusive partnerships remains a priority of the Boakai administration as it seeks to deliver on its promises of improved governance, accountability, and development.

The meeting, held at the Vice President's Capitol Building office, was described by both parties as constructive and forward-looking, marking a significant step toward deepening collaboration between the government and civic movements committed to Liberia's democratic and developmental advancement.