Nigeria: Gov Eno Receives Indigenous Cadet Pilots, Engineers Trained Abroad By Akwa Ibom Govt

In July last year, Governor Eno, while in the Netherlands to inspect a new Airbus A220-300 series aircraft acquired by Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, made a surprise visit to 15 cadets from Akwa Ibom State at the Airbus Flight Academy in Angouleme.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has received cadet pilots and engineers who have just returned to the state after their training in France and Ethiopia.

Mr Eno, who was delighted to receive the state-sponsored cadets, said he was happy that they were all "very young people".

He specifically thanked his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for his vision of Ibom Air, as well as the sponsorship of the cadets to the aviation academies in France and Ethiopia.

"I'm glad to see your dedication. Life is an endurance trek that you must face head-on. We are committed to ensuring you achieve the best and look forward to celebrating your success," the governor told the cadets during his meeting with them at the flight academy.