Nigeria: Gov Eno Receives Indigenous Cadet Pilots, Engineers Trained Abroad By Akwa Ibom Govt

26 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

In July last year, Governor Eno, while in the Netherlands to inspect a new Airbus A220-300 series aircraft acquired by Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, made a surprise visit to 15 cadets from Akwa Ibom State at the Airbus Flight Academy in Angouleme.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has received cadet pilots and engineers who have just returned to the state after their training in France and Ethiopia.

Mr Eno, who was delighted to receive the state-sponsored cadets, said he was happy that they were all "very young people".

He specifically thanked his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for his vision of Ibom Air, as well as the sponsorship of the cadets to the aviation academies in France and Ethiopia.

In July last year, Governor Eno, while in the Netherlands to inspect a new Airbus A220-300 series aircraft acquired by Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, made a surprise visit to 15 cadets from Akwa Ibom State at the Airbus Flight Academy in Angouleme.

"I'm glad to see your dedication. Life is an endurance trek that you must face head-on. We are committed to ensuring you achieve the best and look forward to celebrating your success," the governor told the cadets during his meeting with them at the flight academy.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.