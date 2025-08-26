Gambia: 16 Protesters Decline Bails, Urge Unconditional Release

Three of the 19 Gambian youths protesters have accepted to be granted bail after their arrest on Friday outside the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) office in Kanifing.

The 19 youths staged peaceful protest against the PURA's decision to enforce a minimum tariff of D50 per gigabyte - move critics say locks out the poor from the digital world.

The protest, organised by a coalition of civil society groups including Team Gom Sa Bopa, Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), and the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ), condemned the new rule as "anti-competitive" and "a betrayal of ordinary citizens."

Three suspects: Badou Secka (Tallinding); ⁠Bakary Jammeh (Bakau) and ⁠Bakary J. Sanyang (Wellingara) accepted the bail conditions and were granted bail.

The remaining 16 suspects declined the bail conditions and instead demanded unconditional release.

The D50 per GB tariff marks a staggering 243% increase from promotional bundles once offered as low as D13.33 per GB. Activists argue the hike will cripple access to education, jobs, and digital opportunities for low-income Gambians.

"PURA's decision is a betrayal of the Gambian people," said Team Gom Sa Bopa spokesperson Yusef Taylor, moments before his arrest. "This protects telecom profits while shutting out the poor."

The protest turned chaotic when riot police moved in before activists could submit their petition to PURA. Witnesses described random arrests, with high-profile figures like rapper Ali "Killa Ace" Cham, Abdoulie T. Bah, and Fallou Gallas Ceesay among the 19 detained. Detainees were scattered across four police stations, complicating monitoring efforts.

"This was a peaceful protest, and the heavy-handed response from police is unacceptable," said rights activist Madi Jobarteh.

The coalition's petition called for an immediate suspension of the tariff floor, transparency on PURA's cost model, and improvements in internet quality. They also echoed the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC), which has opposed the price floor, stressing that recent competition had benefited households and small businesses.

"This isn't just about data; it's about access to opportunity," said a university student Fatou Jagne, who joined the protest.

Online, hashtags like #DataForAll and #FreeThe19 trended as civil society pledged legal support for detainees and vowed to escalate action if PURA does not reverse its decision by Wednesday, August 27.

For many, the arrests have only sharpened the battle lines. As one protester put it: "This is a fight for our future we won't be silenced."