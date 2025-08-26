Gambia: Farmer Confesses to Killing Herdsman At Dongoroba

On 22 August 2025 in Denver, a federal judge sentenced Michael Correa to 810 months or 67.5 years in prison for torture committed in The Gambia in 2006.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Judge Christine M. Arguello, who presided over Mr. Correa's trial in April, heard from victims about the impact the torture they experienced at the hands of Mr. Correa and other Junglers had on their lives and that of their families.

Yaya Darboe, a commanding officer in the Gambian Armed Forces, who had been tortured by Mr. Correa asked the Court to impose a 40-year sentence because Mr. Correa "must be held fully accountable for his actions. When I saw him in Colorado at the trial, he was smiling, showing no remorse. He tried to escape justice. He should not be allowed to do so."

"Justice in this case is not only about punishment; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law for victims like me, and for the Gambian people," said Demba Dem, a former member of The Gambia's Parliament. "I am glad that Mr. Correa received a fair trial. It is more than I and many others received, but it is important for true justice."

Mr. Correa was initially arrested in September 2019 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for overstaying an expired visa. A coalition of Correa's victims, Gambian civil society organisations, and international human rights organisations, including the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA) and TRIAL International called on the U.S. to investigate claims that Correa committed torture. This led to his indictment for torture in 2020. CJA now represents five of Mr. Correa's victims in the criminal prosecution with co-counsel King and Spalding LLP.

In April, a unanimous jury found Mr. Correa guilty of torture and conspiracy to commit torture. At the trial, evidence established that Mr. Correa was a member of the Junglers, a notorious death squad in The Gambia. Victims and witnesses testified that following an attempted coup against former President Yahya Jammeh's dictatorship in 2006, Mr. Correa and other Junglers brutally tortured suspected participants in the coup, including by beating them, suffocating them with plastic bags, and subjecting them to electric shocks.

"I pray that this sentence will send a resounding message to all purveyors of human suffering, that their cruelty will be met with severe punishment," said Ramzia Diab, one of the Junglers' victims and a survivor of torture. Ms. Diab is a former member of The Gambia's Parliament and former Gambian Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "It will show that the rule of law can reach even those who once believed they were untouchable."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The case comes at an important moment for The Gambia's transitional justice process. In 2021, the Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) concluded that former president Jammeh and 69 of his associates, including Mr. Correa, committed crimes against humanity in The Gambia. Most perpetrators have yet to be held accountable.

Elizabeth Mendy, widow of former Gambian Armed Forces lieutenant colonel Pierre Mendy said: "The TRRC gave Pierre a chance to speak, but nothing concrete has come from it. Justice sleeps in The Gambia. The Junglers who fled hide abroad. Those who stayed walk freely." She asked the court to sentence Correa to life imprisonment to send a message to The Gambia to find the courage to move ahead with prosecutions.

Last year The Gambia took significant steps towards justice, including passing legislation aimed at creating a war crimes tribunal in the Gambia and securing ECOWAS's approval to establish the tribunal. Victims hope that The Gambia will act swiftly to establish its hybrid court to prosecute the remaining perpetrators identified in the TRRC report.

"This decision will resonate far beyond this courtroom," said Tamsir Jasseh, one of Mr. Correa's victims. He currently serves as advisor to the Gambian Police and spoke during today's hearing. "The United States' involvement in this case has already encouraged Gambian authorities to take accountability seriously. This trial is a catalyst, a jumpstart, for our nation's journey toward truth, justice, and healing."