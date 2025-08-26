West Africa: Gambia, South Africa Seal Path to Visa-Free Travel

In a bid to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges, The Gambia and South Africa are moving closer to visa-free travel.

The agreement topped the agenda when Foreign Minister Hon. Sering Modou Njie met his South African counterpart, Hon. Ronald Lamola, on the sidelines of TICAD 9 in Tokyo on Friday. Both sides also agreed to expand cooperation in diplomatic training and capacity building.

At the meeting, the two ministers hailed the enduring bonds of solidarity between their nations, rooted in shared values of African unity, mutual respect, and cooperation. They welcomed the opportunity to expand their partnership across a range of sectors.

A key highlight of the discussions was the decision to advance a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement between The Gambia and South Africa. Once finalised, the agreement will ease travel between the two countries, boost trade and investment, and promote stronger cultural and tourism exchanges.

The ministers also explored avenues for collaboration in capacity building and diplomatic training, underscoring the importance of institutional cooperation. They emphasised the exchange of expertise, best practices, and training opportunities as vital tools for building resilient diplomatic institutions capable of addressing global challenges.

The talks concluded with both ministers expressing a firm commitment to accelerate cooperation in these priority areas, ensuring that relations between The Gambia and South Africa continue to grow in scope and depth.