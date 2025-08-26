Gambia: UDP Protesters Warn IEC to Act On Petition to Avert Electoral Tensions

The young people of the United Democratic Party (UDP) have called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to urgently act on their petition concerning electoral reforms, warning that failure to do so could trigger unrest before and after the upcoming elections.

On Saturday, 23 August 2025, the party's National Youth Wing staged a march to draw attention to concerns over the issuance of ID cards abroad, the high cost of election participation, and the rise of hate speech in political discourse.

"Let's ensure that our electoral process reflects fairness, transparency, and justice for all. The integrity of our electoral process hangs in the balance, and immediate action is required," the UDP declared in a statement.

The party urged the IEC to introduce stricter regulations to curb hate speech and tribal politics, advocating instead for dialogue based on policies and competence while upholding the democratic principles "that the nation was built upon."

Among its key demands, the UDP called for an immediate halt to the issuance of ID cards abroad, as well as the verification of all cards issued between April and August 2025 with supporting documentation. The party argued this measure was necessary to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The UDP also pressed for an independent audit of the 2021 voter register, with the findings published for public scrutiny. "The Independent Electoral Commission has a responsibility to uphold the democratic values we cherish so deeply. They must publish this audit for public verification," the statement read.

In addition, the party demanded that all claimant forms for 2021 voter cards be made accessible to political parties, describing this as essential to fostering trust among stakeholders and ensuring an open electoral process.

The UDP further urged the IEC to take a firm stance against inflammatory rhetoric in politics, calling for the enforcement of laws against hate speech and divisive language "without fear or favor."

Parliament was also challenged to play its part in guaranteeing a level playing field for all political actors. The UDP proposed reducing nomination fees, introducing interview requirements for voter card claimants during registration, and abolishing the Alkalolu attestation system.

According to the party, protecting the sanctity of the country's democratic institutions requires decisive reforms that promote fairness, accountability, and equal opportunity for all political players.