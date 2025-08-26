Gambia: 'Govt Intercepts 711 Intending Migrants Since Jan. 2025'

"Since January this year, immigration patrols have intercepted 711 would-be migrants, refused entry to 29 individuals, and deported 59 undocumented immigrants of various nationalities," according to Abdoulie Sanyang, the minister for Interior.

Speaking during the Mansa Kunda dialogue, the Interior minister highlighted government's tougher stance on irregular migration, describing border security as a national priority, given the country's strategic location.

He disclosed that the government has rolled out an ambitious set of reforms and operational measures to strengthen national security, crack down on crime, and reinforce border management as part of their ongoing security sector transformation.

Officials noted that these measures, coupled with the installation of new surveillance technologies such as the Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) and the Integrated Immigration Control System (IICS), have significantly improved border monitoring. "Gambian arrivals in Europe dropped sharply from 9,000 in 2023 to 3,000 in 2024, a shift authorities say has strengthened dialogue with European partners."

He disclosed that The Gambia is currently hosting 4,099 refugees from 21 countries, while 504 asylum applications are under review. "Alongside border management and policing, government is pushing ahead with a sweeping legislative reform agenda that includes the Police Bill, Drug Control Bill, Prison Bill, Immigration Bill, and Fire and Rescue Service Bill, as well as a review of the Private Security Companies Act. These efforts are part of the broader Security Sector Reform programme designed to enhance accountability, transparency, and efficiency across law enforcement institutions."

"Responding to the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, the Ministry has also completed work on a Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill, drafted following nationwide consultations with the support of UNDP. Once enacted, the new body will serve as a national framework for peacebuilding, dialogue, and conflict resolution, complementing the Ministry's newly created Peacebuilding Unit."

On infrastructure, he said his Ministry was decentralising law enforcement facilities to improve service delivery across the country. "Four model police stations have been commissioned in the Greater Banjul Area, with five more under construction in Brikama, Soma, Farafenni, Basse, and Maca Masireh," he added.

He also noted that the inauguration of the Essau Model Police Station was described as a milestone in police modernisation, while work continues on the Kairaba Multipurpose Complex and new stations in Kalagi and Mansakonko. "At the borders, three state-of-the-art complexes at Amdalai, Giboro, and Kerr Ali/Farafenni - funded by Japan through the International Organization for Migration are set to be inaugurated soon to boost coordination and interoperability among agencies."

Sanyang reaffirmed government's commitment to reducing crime to the barest minimum and ensuring that reforms, infrastructure, and technology combine to build a safer and more secure Gambia for all citizens.

On drugs, he noted that the Gambia Police Force and the Drug Law Enforcement Agency have been recording outstanding results despite funding gaps. "Detection rates of serious crimes including murder, armed robbery, rape, and burglary have improved, while police presence across communities has been boosted with the addition of 19 new 4x4 patrol vehicles."

"At the same time, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted record quantities of cocaine and hashish in recent years, dismantling international supply chains and earning the country respect within the global law enforcement community."