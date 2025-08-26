Gambia: Sankanu Is Deputy Director of Press & Public Relations At OP

25 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Deputy Government Spokesperson, Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu, is the Deputy Director of Press & Public Relations at the Office of The President (OP).

Sankanu, a seasoned journalist and film producer with over 30 years of professional experience in print, electronic and new media, is working with the OP Director of Press & Public Relations, Amie Bojang-Sissoho, in strengthening the Presidency's brand and enhancing strategic Gambia Government communications. The OP Media & Communication Unit is restructured to align with the new public service delivery policy.

A prominent lecturer at the University of The Gambia (UTG) School of Journalism & Digital Media, Sankanu's cross-cutting academic credentials include an LLB from UTG, Master's Degree in Film Studies from the University of Stirling, Scotland, Digital Film & Animation Diploma from SAE Institute Cologne Campus, Germany, and various journalism training.

Aside from lecturing, he coordinated the development of significant curricula on Artificial Intelligence and Diploma in Film & Photography for both academic and non-academic learners. Prince Sankanu is African Union Media Fellow, current President of Film Producers Association of The Gambia and founder of The Gambia's premier annual Cinekambiya International Film Festival.

He joined the Gambian Civil Service in 2019 as Senior Information Officer at the Department of Information Service under the then Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI). During the COVID-19 pandemic he served as the Focal Person for Strategic Communication & External Public Relations and member of the Risk Communication & Community Engagement Sub-Committee. Following his stellar performance in crises and emergency communication as well as the management of sensitive data, he was promoted to Principal Information Officer, MOICI.

In 2022, Sankanu was appointed on promotion as Deputy Government Spokesperson at the Office of the President, deputising for the Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser.

