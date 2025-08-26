Gambia: Health Ministry Delivers 2 Ambulances to Bati Njol, Tamba Angalaise

As part of efforts designed to strengthen quality health services by ensuring timely referral of patients especially those in far-flung communities, the Ministry of Health on Friday delivered two community ambulances to the communities of Bati Njol and Tamba in the Central River and North Bank regions respectively.

The fleet is part of the 80 community ambulances procured by government in its bid to strengthen timely referrals of patients especially those in hard-to-reach areas. At a presentation held in the two respective communities, locals hailed the Ministry and by extension government for all its life-changing initiatives aimed at bettering the lives and livelihood of the rural populace.

At Bati Njol in Central River Region, Dr. Babanding Sabally while expressing delight with the welcome accorded him and delegation, thanked the community on behalf of the Minister for Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh.

He reminded that health is everybody's business, even though it is the responsibility of the state to provide health for its populace.

"Since the inception of this current government, they are doing everything possible to ensure that they improve the health of the populace.'

One of these strategies, he added, is to provide ambulance service for the rural population.

Dr. Sabally reminded and assured that no woman should die while giving birth in the country, adding that the government of The Gambia through the Ministry is very concerned with maternal mortality in the country.

In view of that, he said the government bought 80 community ambulances to address some of the existing challenges in communities especially in timely access to health facilities.

"The Ministry will continue to improve the lives and livelihoods of Gambians especially women in child bearing age. Today, we are here to deliver a community ambulance to the Bati Njol."

The move, he added, was based on an assessment done and the request received from the community, saying the community of Bati Njol sits at a strategic location but a long distance to nearest health facilities in the region.

"So as a result, it is fitting to bring an ambulance here to serve the community. The government will take full maintenance of the ambulance by providing fuel and even paying the driver."

To this end, he called on the community to take ownership of the ambulance to serve its purpose.

Concerning their new health facility under construction, DPS Sabally assured that they have done the feasibility studies and at the moment are busy mobilising funding from their donor partners for government to start developing the new site.

He spoke of government's resolve in strengthening health services in the country and to ensuring that health access is available and of quality.

For his part, Omar Barrow, regional health director, Central River Region south underscored the importance of the community ambulance in the region, acknowledging that since its inception in the region, it has helped in strengthening health care services in the area.

He commended the government for the foresight, assuring that they will make sure it is under good management and care to serve its purpose.

Omar Sohna Ceesay, alkalo of the Bati Njol, Biran Joof, Councillor Jaren Ward and Sohna Kumba Ceesay, all expressed delight with the arrival of the new ambulance, assuring that it would greatly help in strengthening timely referrals to major health facilities in the region.

They, however, recounted some of the challenges in the community especially in ensuring timely referral of pregnant women in the area.

Elsewhere, the ambulance for the community of Tamba Angalaise was presented at a brief ceremony held in Panchang, Upper Saloum, North Bank Region.

At the event, Hassoum Ceesay, alkalo of Pachang Village, hailed the gesture as "laudable", acknowledging that it would have a far-reaching impact on the people of the community and its surrounding villages.

He thanked the Ministry and by extension the government of The Gambia for its foresight in addressing some of the health needs of the populace.

Malick Mbaye, ex-chief of Upper Saloum, also expressed similar sentiments.

He spoke highly of the ambulance, adding that it will greatly enhance timely referrals in the area especially pregnant women even during odd hours.

He thanked government for all the life-changing transformation the people in the area are witnessing of recent.

Presenting the ambulance, Dr. Banding Sabally recalled that earlier that they received a request from the community and based on their assessment, they concluded that the community is a part of those in remote areas.

The move, DPS Sabally maintained is also aligned with their strategic direction and so is only befitting to allocate an ambulance a community to help in referrals of the sick people especially pregnant women.

He spoke about the numerous initiatives undertaken by government through the Ministry in expanding health coverage in the country, reminding that a lot of measures have been taken in reducing maternal mortality in the country.

