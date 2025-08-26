Gambia: Zenith Bank Gambia Conducts Re-Union Match With Ex-Staff

Zenith Bank (Gambia) Limited on Friday organised a re-union football match with their ex-staff held at Nema football turf.

The match was organised to keep the bond of relationship with ex-colleagues who have contributed to the growth of the bank over the years.

Speaking to this reporter after the final whistle, Kabiru Mustapha, Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Gambia, said this is a way of bonding with their colleagues who have worked and contributed to the growth of the bank over the years. "They have done very well," the MD said. "So this is a way of showing that appreciation, that we appreciate all their contributions to the growth of the bank. And of course, it was a good opportunity for us to bond to relate with each other. You don't know where you end up tomorrow. It is one big life, whether you are still in or out of the same family. So, that is the whole idea behind this football match."

Commenting on the match, CEO Mustapha said: "I'm so impressed with the two teams. In fact, they demonstrated skills and capabilities, and at the end of the day, somebody must win. The elders won, so to speak. So it was a good match."

Mr Mustapha also stated that this fraternal event is going to be a continuous thing, where we are starting with football and there are other areas of bonding. "We are going to have similar opportunities like this for us to gather together and just show love to each other," he said, applauding the winners. "So congratulations to the winning team!"

He further congratulated the current Zenith Bank team, saying they did very well. "So we'll just continue with this initiative," the elated MD assured.

He thanked the staff for coming out in their numbers to grace the match.

For his part, Eric Abdulie Odinghanro, the Chairman of Zenith Bank Football Committee, said that since MD Kabiru Mustapha assumed office, he has been supporting the bank's football team. "So he thought it wise that we should organize a match between the current staff of Zenith Bank and the former staff, just to bring us together," Mr Odinghanro explained. "You know, because they have added to the foundation that Zenith Bank has built upon. So, that is the intention of the match, to thank the former staff for what they have done for Zenith Bank. And indeed they contributed in one way or the other towards the success of Zenith Bank. So, that is just the purpose of the match, and also to bring staff together for them to see one another and have a nice time. Unfortunately, we lost [the current staff team]. That's the nature of football. You do all your planning. At the end of the day, they emerged the stronger team."

Mr Odinghanro said the present MD is very supportive of their sports activities. "This is just the beginning," he noted. "We are also planning female football match for our female staff, and a handball and volleyball, just to bring staff together - former staff, foreign staff - for us to have oneness and just enjoy ourselves together."

He thanked all, both current and former staff, for participating in one way or the other in the football match. "That is a way to show that they the Management are very supportive of what we are trying to do," the sports committee chair stated, saying Zenith Bank cherishes family bond both internally and externally including its clientele.

