West Africa: National Security Training Sparks Call for Inclusive Reform

The Office of National Security (ONS), in partnership with the ECOWAS Regional Security Division, concluded a five-day training on Security Sector Governance and Reform (SSGR) on 22 August.

Held in Banjul, the workshop brought together over 50 participants from government, civil society, and oversight institutions to strengthen understanding of democratic security governance.

The training, which ran from 18 to 22 August, aimed atto equipping stakeholders with the tools and principles needed to advance reforms in line with international standards.

It was attended by key dignitaries including ECOWAS Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Miatta Lily French; Deputy National Security Adviser Colonel Dr Omar D. Bojang; Hon. Samba Jallow of the National Assembly; and Dr Abdourahmane Dieng, Head of ECOWAS Regional Security Division.

Ambassador French reaffirmed ECOWAS's commitment to supporting The Gambia's post-2017 transformation agenda, noting that the training was a direct response to a government request. "This workshop has provided an opportunity for sincere and serious engagement between the government and all stakeholders," she said. "Effective engagement with both state and non-state actors can become a reality if the momentum from this training is maintained."

She also stressed the importance of integrating gender into the design and oversight of security reforms, calling for deliberate efforts from all actors to ensure inclusivity.

Colonel Bojang highlighted the progress made since the launch of the SSR programme in 2017, citing improvements in capacity building and institutional development. However, he acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in coordination and strategic collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Conflict Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Security is not a commodity delivered by the state to passive citizens," Bojang said. "It is a public good co-produced through trust and mutual responsibility between the security sector and the society it protects."

He emphasised the need for a holistic approach to reform, one that includes not only the military and police but also the judiciary, correctional services, intelligence agencies, and oversight bodies. "Reforming one sector without complementary reform in another is a recipe for imbalance and failure," he warned.

Hon. Samba Jallow, Vice Chair of the Defence and Security Committee, provided updates on the pending National Security Council Bill. He confirmed that the bill is midway through parliamentary consideration and is expected to pass in the upcoming September session.

Jallow urged stakeholders to help popularise the bill, noting that many Gambians--including members of the security forces--remain unaware of its contents. "Before enacting the bill, the people should know what we are enacting," he said. "This is our responsibility, and it can be done through digital platforms or even community Bantabas."

Participants expressed appreciation for ECOWAS's continued support and called for sustained advocacy and sensitisation efforts. One attendee remarked, "We are still in transition, and many reforms are yet to be implemented. But with the knowledge gained here, we can contribute meaningfully to peace and development."

The training concluded with a renewed commitment to building a secure and accountable national framework, grounded in democratic principles and the rule of law.