Gambia: Buckingham Pneuma Academy Celebrates Academic Excellence

Buckingham Pneuma Academy, an international high school in The Gambia following the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) syllabus, celebrated its students' outstanding academic achievements and graduation on Friday 22 August, 2025. The event marked another milestone in the school's growing reputation for excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Headmistress Mrs Siaba Phillott Williams expressed pride in the students' performance and the continued development of the institution. She highlighted the school's inclusive structure, which welcomes pupils from nursery level at age one, junior high at age 11, and senior high at age 14.

Mrs Williams attributed the school's success to its team of highly qualified and committed teachers. "Every child admitted here automatically becomes part of our family," she said. "We ensure their security, care for them, and give them special attention in their academic and personal growth."

She extended heartfelt thanks to the students for their dedication and to the parents for their trust and support. "Next year, I believe our graduates will achieve even greater success, because of the confidence I have in our teaching staff," she added.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr Chidi Phillott Williams echoed her sentiments, describing the students' performance as "excellent" and commending their competitive spirit in both classroom and examination settings.

Mr Williams also praised the teaching staff for their tireless efforts and encouraged them to aim even higher in the years ahead. He urged parents to consider Buckingham Pneuma Academy as a top choice for their children's education, citing the school's proven track record.

He concluded by emphasising that the celebration was not only about academic success but also about strengthening the relationship between students, parents, and teachers--an approach the school believes is essential to shaping future leaders.