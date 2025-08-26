Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Tribalism and Hate Speech Have No Room in Gambia

opinion

Mr President, recent utterances and gatherings along tribal lines have placed the troubling issue of tribalism on the radar of our nation's conscience. For a country that has prided itself on unity in diversity, this development is not only alarming but also dangerous to the fragile fabric that binds us together as one people.

The Gambia's history reminds us that political instability can arise swiftly. We experienced the coup d'état of 1994, a watershed moment that disrupted our democratic trajectory and reshaped our governance system for decades. In parallel, the world recalls the tragedy of Rwanda in 1994, where tribal and ethnic divisions were manipulated into hatred, culminating in genocide that left scars for generations.

The lesson from Rwanda is clear: tribalism left unchecked can escalate into violence and national disintegration. The lesson from The Gambia is equally clear: once political instability is unleashed, it is difficult to restore trust, unity, and democratic normalcy. These are not distant lessons of history; they are urgent warnings for today.

Mr President, the responsibility of leadership at this moment cannot be overstated. The government must control the narrative and set the tone for unity. Silence or passive observation will be interpreted as complicity. Instead, decisive steps are needed:

1. Firm Leadership Against Division: Publicly and consistently denounce tribal rhetoric, ensuring that it finds no legitimacy in political, social, or religious spaces.

2. Inclusive National Dialogue: Initiate structured conversations across regions and communities to reinforce the message that all Gambians, regardless of tribe, are stakeholders in our common destiny.

3. Civic Education & Media Oversight: Empower institutions like the National Council for Civic Education and regulate platforms that spread divisive content, ensuring they promote tolerance and national identity.

4. Learning from Rwanda's Reconciliation: Rwanda's post-genocide recovery shows that healing and unity are possible through accountability, dialogue, and nation-building. The Gambia must proactively institutionalise mechanisms that strengthen cohesion and prevent polarisation from taking root.

Mr President, the unity of our people has always been our greatest strength. Tribalism is a poison; slow, corrosive and ultimately fatal to nations that ignore its spread. Now is the time to act with vision, courage, and resolve to safeguard The Gambia from this dangerous path.

The Gambian people look to your office to rise above politics and partisanship and to champion national unity as a sacred duty. Let us ensure that the narrative of our future is one of inclusion, peace, and shared progress, not of division.

Finally Mr President, The Gambia has no room for tribalism and hate speech considering our cultural and traditional cohesion in respect of humanity, intermarriages, neighbourliness, and fraternity. We are destined to live in peace and harmony. Thus, anyone found wanting for promoting tribalism and hate speech should face the full force of the law.

Good day!