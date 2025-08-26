West Africa: Gambia Share Spoils With Ivory Coast in West Africa Deaf Football Tourney

25 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Deaf football team yesterday shared the spoils with Ivory Coast in the opening match of the 13th Edition of West Africa Deaf football tournament following their 1-1 draw in a tightly-contested match played in Nigeria.

The Gambia was expected to travel with 25 players but travelled with 15 people due to financial constraints.

The Gambia travelled with 13 players and 2 officials.

The Gambia Deaf Scorpions qualified for the Semi-finals.

They will face either Liberia or Niger in the semi-finals.

"It is not easy as some of us may think. We are here with only 13 players and we are commitment to fight for our beloved County," Deaf Scorpions said.

The Gambia Deaf Scorpions stated that they were ready to raise the countries' flag high at the sub-regional championship.

They further stated that they are struggling hard with their 13-man squad, adding that they would try all means to reach the final despite some challenges.

