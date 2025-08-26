Gambia/Morocco: Real De Banjul Slash WCR Selection in Friendly As Far Rabat Clash Looms

25 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Real de Banjul on Saturday battered West Coast Region selection 4-1 in a friendly match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium, as their 2025\2026 CAF Champions League preliminary qualifier match against AS Far Rabat of Morocco draws near.

The City Boys hammered Ports Club Bissau 4-0 before locking horns with the West Coast Region selection.

Real de Banjul scored three goals in the first half without West Coast Region selection reacting.

The City Boys netted one goal in the second half to snatch a resounding win over West Coast Region selection.

West Coast Region selection scored one goal in the second half, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

