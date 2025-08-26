Gambia: Spurs Win Late Oj Jallow Serrekunda East Super Cup Trophy

Spurs Youth Team on Saturday won the 2025 Late Omar A. Jallow Serrekunda East Super Cup trophy.

They beat Milan FC 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts after normal time ended 2-2 in a well-attended final played at the Serrekunda East Mini Staduim.

The kick-off was taken by the son of late Omar Amadou Jallow.

The final attracted thousands of spectators from Serrekunda East and its environs.

Malang Daffeh gave Spurs Youth Team the lead in the 3rd minute of the match.

Milan FC responded for an equalizer and levellled matter through Omar Badjie in the 5th minute of the match.

Muhammed Cham scored the second goal for Milan FC in the 27th minute of the match.

Spurs Youth level matters in the stoppage time of the first half.

As winners, Spurs Youth Team were presented a Community Shield Super Cup trophy and a cash prize of D30,000, while Milan FC amassed D20,000 as runners-up.

Malang Daffeh won the King Power Man of the award.

Apple Gambia gave an apple watch, two pairs of football boots to Malang Daffeh as the Man of Match.

Head coach of Spurs Youth Team, Musa Sabally, expressed delight for clinching the late Omar Amadou Jallow Serrekunda East Super Cup trophy.

Gaffer Sabally thanked his players for wonderful display during the match.

He further thanked the entire community who were very supportive to the team.

Gambia U-17 skipper Alieu Drammeh sings professional contract with FC Barcelona

Real de Banjul slash WCR selection in friendly as Far Rabat clash looms