Nigeria: Kaduna PDP Protests Detention of Candidate, Campaign DG, Demands Release

26 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA--The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has raised concern over the detention of its Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency bye-election candidate, Princess Esther Ashivelli Dawaki, and the party's Campaign Director General, Alhaji Shehu Fatangi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna, the State Chairman of the PDP, Sir Edward Percy Masha, described the development as worrisome, saying it amounted to an attempt to stifle opposition voices ahead of the recently held August 16 bye-election.

According to the party, its candidate, Dawaki, was invited by the EFCC on Monday, August 25, and has since been held in custody. The PDP added that its Campaign DG, Fatangi, has been in detention for 12 days despite meeting bail conditions.

"We find this development deeply troubling. It raises questions about the space for fair competition in our democracy. Our demand is simple: the immediate release of our candidate and Campaign DG," Masha stated.

The party further alleged that its campaign suffered disruptions during the bye-election period, adding that some of its activities were hindered by security operations.

The PDP Chairman warned that if its detained members were not released, the party might be compelled to mobilize its supporters for peaceful demonstrations, while also calling on the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, to intervene to prevent escalation.

Masha stressed that the PDP in Kaduna State would continue to defend democratic principles and ensure that its members are not subjected to intimidation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.