Nigeria: 'Highly Insensitive' - Femi Falana Condemns Salary Hike Proposal for Politicians

26 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticised the planned upward review of political office holders' pay, describing it as "highly insensitive" in light of Nigeria's worsening economic situation.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Falana faulted the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for prioritising the welfare of politicians over the suffering masses.

"The RMAFC seems to have overlooked the harsh living conditions in the country and the daily hardships endured by ordinary people," he said.

Citing recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showing that more than 133 million Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty, the senior advocate questioned the justification for raising the salaries of political elites.

"At this point, proposing higher wages for political office holders is not only tone-deaf but also unfair to the majority battling severe economic pressure," he added.

The RMAFC, however, insists the review is overdue, branding the current salary structure as "inadequate and outdated."

At a press conference in Abuja on August 18, 2025, Commission Chairman Mohammed Shehu disclosed that the President currently earns ₦1.5 million monthly, while ministers earn less than ₦1 million -- figures that have remained unchanged since 2008. He argued that these pay levels no longer reflect the workload of such positions, particularly when compared with the earnings of heads of federal agencies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has already opposed the proposal, citing rising inequality and the numerous undisclosed benefits enjoyed by politicians.

Shehu further clarified that the RMAFC is only empowered to set the pay of political, judicial and legislative office holders, not civil servants.

In addition, the commission has launched a review of the country's revenue-sharing formula, which has remained static since 1992. The current model allocates 52.68% of federally collected revenue to the central government, 26.72% to states, and 20.60% to local governments.

Past attempts at reform have been stalled by political pushback, but Shehu said the fresh review seeks to reflect present economic realities and ease overdependence on the federal purse.

