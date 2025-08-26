Nigeria: Military Record Praises Tinubu's Remarkable Progress On Security - APC to Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, has dismissed the statement attributed to Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour in 2023, that Nigeria is now a killing field.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Obi, in a post on his official X handle on Monday, said that more than 10,000 lives have been lost to terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs in just two years.

According to Obi, the figure was released by Amnesty International.

But in a swift reaction, APC Lagos State Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that there was evidential proof that Tinubu's administration had made significant progress in securing Nigeria.

Oladejo said, "APC utterly rejects and condemns the allegation by Mr Peter Obi that Nigeria is now a killing field with more than 10,000 deaths under Tinubu's watch.

"These sensationalist claims are not only baseless, they are a disgraceful distortion of reality made in bad faith to score political points.

"Under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria's Armed Forces have delivered extraordinary successes, dismantling terror infrastructure and restoring stability to previously threatened communities."

According to him, from the hard data (not hype), the defence ministry midterm report (Aug. 2023-April 2025) revealed that 9,415 terrorists were neutralised, more than 3,159 suspects were arrested, and 5,449 hostages were rescued.

He added that the data from the defence headquarters' two-year summary showed that 6,260 terrorists were killed, 14,138 terrorists and criminals were apprehended, and 5,365 civilians were rescued.

He said that the data showed that N83 billion worth of stolen crude was recovered.

On military operations across the zones, Oladejo said that in the North-East (Operation Hadin Kai), no fewer than 1,246 terrorists were killed, 2,467 arrested, and 1,920 civilians rescued.

According to him, in the Northwest (Operation Fasan Yamma), data showed that 1,374 bandits were killed, 2,160 surrendered or were arrested, and 3,288 hostages were rescued.

"These are not statistics; they are lives saved, communities secured and terrorists dismantled.

"Just recently, the military air strikes in Katsina freed 76 hostages, including children, some kidnapped during a mosque attack that claimed at least 50 lives.

"One child, tragically, died during the rescue, illustrating both the danger and the bravery involved.

Additionally, air strikes eliminated 35 militants in the same region.

"In Borno, precision air strikes killed 35 militants, restoring critical ground communications and stabilising the area.

"A week-long operation in Borno earlier this year neutralised 76 extremists, arrested 72 suspects and rescued eight hostages," he added.

On the technological and structural strengthening of the military, Oladejo said that under President Tinubu's leadership, the Nigerian Air Force had been transformed with modern acquisitions.

He listed these to include the purchase of 24 M346 attack jets and 10 AW109 Trekker helicopters, among others.

According to him, the Nigerian Army and Navy have also received cutting-edge hardware, from tactical vehicles to patrol vessels, strengthening ground and maritime security effectiveness.

"Local defence manufacturing is booming: DICON has produced more than 4.6 million rounds of ammunition, 53 MRAPs, 14,040 PPE units and even drones, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers," he said.

He said that the administration had also received credible recognition for the remarkable progress Tinubu's administration had made in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

According to him, the Coalition for Human Rights and Freedom (CHRF) has commended the armed forces' performance, citing that more than 13,500 terrorists and criminals were neutralised and nearly 10,000 hostages rescued under coordinated operations.

"These are tangible, verifiable successes," adding that there is nothing like the exaggerated sensationalism offered by Mr Obi.

"The Nigerian Armed Forces, under this administration, are not only standing tall, but they are also striking back aggressively, saving lives and securing our nation.

"The Lagos APC stands firmly behind the leadership of President Tinubu and our military heroes on the frontline.

"We invite Mr Obi and others to acknowledge the progress made or risk being left behind in baseless political dramatics." (NAN)