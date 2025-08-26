Nigeria: Wike Inaugurates Water Project for Karu, Orozo, Kurudu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a major water supply project to serve Karu, Orozo, Kurudu, and neighbouring communities in Abuja.

Speaking during the project inauguration on Thursday, Wike urged residents to support leaders who delivered tangible development, rather than those who merely engaged in rhetoric.

"Support those who have the capacity to bring something to the people, not those who only go on television to talk.

"Leadership must be measured by impact. Under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the FCT has seen both road infrastructure and now the prioritisation of potable water for satellite towns," he said. (NAN)

Wike also pledged to construct a 2-kilometre road in Karu Site, stating, "Consider it done."

He credited his commitment to the project to the advocacy of Sen. Philip Aduda and hailed the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for facilitating several road projects across the council. (NAN)