Nigeria: Wike Inaugurates Water Project for Karu, Orozo, Kurudu

25 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a major water supply project to serve Karu, Orozo, Kurudu, and neighbouring communities in Abuja.

Speaking during the project inauguration on Thursday, Wike urged residents to support leaders who delivered tangible development, rather than those who merely engaged in rhetoric.

"Support those who have the capacity to bring something to the people, not those who only go on television to talk.

"Leadership must be measured by impact. Under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the FCT has seen both road infrastructure and now the prioritisation of potable water for satellite towns," he said. (NAN)

Wike also pledged to construct a 2-kilometre road in Karu Site, stating, "Consider it done."

He credited his commitment to the project to the advocacy of Sen. Philip Aduda and hailed the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for facilitating several road projects across the council. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.