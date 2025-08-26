West Africa: Nigeria Owes No Sportsman Any Favour - Olympian Udo-Obong

Olympic gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong (popularly known as "Enee"), has criticized former Super Eagles captain, Austin Eguavoen, over his recent remarks on the government's inability to adequately support former athletes.

Eguavoen had made the comments during the burial of his former teammate, Peter Rufai, over the weekend.

It will be recalled that ex-international Taribo West also faulted the government for failing to take responsibility for the funeral arrangements.

He went further to say that he will not allow his son to represent the Nigerian national team.

Reacting through his Facebook account, "Enee" argued that Eguavoen was wrong to compare the role of a sportsman to that of a soldier.

"It is insulting for Austin Eguavoen to compare playing in the Super Eagles or any sportsman with a soldier. One lives a life of luxury and privilege and the other lays down his life and privileges so that all can enjoy a life of privilege.

"The nation owes no sportsman any favour. On the contrary, we owe the country for the opportunity and platform they have given us to flourish our talents and to live a life envious of the majority.

"All we deserve from the country and its leaders is respect and recognition for our hard work," he said.