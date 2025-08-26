Nigeria: Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League Phase 2 Dunks Off Today

The second phase of the 2025 Zenith Bank sponsored Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Women's Premier League, will dunk off today at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Centre, Ilorin.

Phase 2, which is the Atlantic Conference, will end on September 1.

The Chairperson of the Women Basketball Premier League, Perpetua Clement, confirmed the federation's readiness to adhere to the dates.

She said the necessary machinery has been put in place for a hitch-free competition in the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences billed for Jos.

In the first phase which took place in Benin, defending Champions, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) Basketball team and First Bank, had a good run against others like Dolphins, Bayelsa Blue Whales, and First Deep Waters.

In the Savannah Conference, Air Warriors and Plateau Rocks are the high fliers in a group which also has Customs, Kada Angels, HAM Warriors, Titans, Royal Aces and Nasarawa Amazons.

The Savannah Conference Phase 2 also starts today in Jos.

Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji (OON), stated that the sponsors are always proud of the league which over the years has produced results for Nigeria.

"We look forward to the second phase because that is where the finalists will emerge. We are working towards making the tournament better every year," Umeoji said in a statement.

The final 8 billed for Lagos will be held between September14 and 18.