Nigeria: Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League Phase 2 Dunks Off Today

25 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The second phase of the 2025 Zenith Bank sponsored Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Women's Premier League, will dunk off today at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Centre, Ilorin.

Phase 2, which is the Atlantic Conference, will end on September 1.

The Chairperson of the Women Basketball Premier League, Perpetua Clement, confirmed the federation's readiness to adhere to the dates.

She said the necessary machinery has been put in place for a hitch-free competition in the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences billed for Jos.

In the first phase which took place in Benin, defending Champions, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) Basketball team and First Bank, had a good run against others like Dolphins, Bayelsa Blue Whales, and First Deep Waters.

In the Savannah Conference, Air Warriors and Plateau Rocks are the high fliers in a group which also has Customs, Kada Angels, HAM Warriors, Titans, Royal Aces and Nasarawa Amazons.

The Savannah Conference Phase 2 also starts today in Jos.

Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji (OON), stated that the sponsors are always proud of the league which over the years has produced results for Nigeria.

"We look forward to the second phase because that is where the finalists will emerge. We are working towards making the tournament better every year," Umeoji said in a statement.

The final 8 billed for Lagos will be held between September14 and 18.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.