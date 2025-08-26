Nigeria: 64 Teams to Trade Tackles in 9th Adamu Yola Unity Cup

A total of 64 amateur football clubs have been confirmed for the 9th edition of the Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup.

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Mr. Promise Uwaeme, disclosed this at a press briefing in Gombe, where he announced that registration, which opened on August 22, will close on September 9.

He explained that despite increased interest, participation has been capped at 64 clubs to ensure effective monitoring and strict adherence to rules.

"We can only take 64 clubs in this edition despite the demand for more. If we exceed this number, it might be difficult to manage," Uwaeme said.

He also announced an upward review of the registration fee from ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 as a non-refundable administration charge, and urged clubs to familiarize themselves with competition rules before committing.

On eligibility, Uwaeme stressed that while clubs from the state league and below are welcome, players in the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will not be allowed.

Each team, however, may register up to three players currently featuring in the Nationwide League One (NLO).

The committee further confirmed that Kalaring United remains suspended from the tournament pending resolution of outstanding issues.

This year's competition will be staged across four local government areas: Kaltungo will host 24 teams, Billiri 16, while Shongom and Balanga will host 12 teams each.

Adamu Yola Unity Cup has become one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in Gombe State, drawing wide attention for its role in youth development and community cohesion.