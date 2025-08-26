Nigeria: Carbon Emissions - Polaris Bank, NCF Partner On Tree-Planting Drive

Polaris Bank has partnered with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) to launch a tree-planting initiative in Rivers State.

The exercise, held at Bodo City Girls Secondary School in Gokana Local Government Area, is part of efforts to combat carbon emissions and promote sustainable environmental practices.

Speaking at the event, Polaris Bank's divisional head for South-South, Raphael Abiaziem, represented by , the business development manager of Garrison Branch, Ejike Aroh, underscored the project's importance in advancing the Bank's sustainability agenda.

He said the initiative aligns with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and reinforces the Bank's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities."This project is not just about planting trees; it is about safeguarding our environment, reducing carbon footprint, and raising awareness on climate action," Abaziem stated.

"By planting fruit-bearing and economic trees, we are helping communities build resilience, improve food security, and restore degraded ecosystems. "The divisional head emphasised that climate change presents one of the greatest global challenges and requires an urgent and collective response. He noted that financial institutions like Polaris Bank must take leadership in driving initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future.

The Nigeria Conservation Foundation commended the Bank's leadership of Polaris Bank. It noted that the selected trees would provide multiple benefits, including preventing soil erosion, providing shade, acting as windbreakers, and yielding edible produce for schools and host communities.NCF field officer Alex Jorbedom highlighted the significance of planting fruit-bearing trees, noting that they will provide shade, serve as windbreakers, and produce edible fruits for both students and the host community.

"We are targeting 500 trees in this school, including avocado and native pear. Each tree has been planted with protective mesh, and we will return to create further awareness so the students appreciate their value and care for them properly," Jorbedom said.

Polaris Bank's broader sustainability roadmap integrates climate action and community development into its long-term growth strategy. Through collaborations such as this, the Bank continues to strengthen its role as a catalyst for positive environmental and social impact.