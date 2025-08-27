Sudan: Unicef Aid Convoy to Sudan's South Kordofan 'First Since October 2024'

New York / South Kordofan — The office of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, has welcomed the successful arrival of a UNICEF convoy of humanitarian supplies to Dilling in Sudan's South Kordofan, as "the first substantial delivery to this area by any UN agency since October 2024". In his daily press briefing yesterday, Stéphane Dujarric, confirmed that "a UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) convoy successfully delivered humanitarian supplies to Dilling in South Kordofan..."

This marks the first substantial delivery to this area by any UN agency since October 2024, Dujarric says. "The convoy will now continue to Kadugli, the state capital. The supplies will benefit more than 120,000 vulnerable people in Dilling and Kadugli, where humanitarian needs have reached catastrophic levels and communities have been under siege for months."

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, OCHA warns that violence continues to escalate in North Darfur. Between 19 and 20 August, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that insecurity forced 1,000 people to flee the famine-stricken Abu Shouk displacement camp, on the outskirts of the state capital El Fasher. Abu Shouk has witnessed several deadly attacks in recent weeks, with reports of abductions of women and young children from the site over recent days. OCHA is also alarmed by reports of a new wave of violence in El Fasher itself, including alleged artillery shelling of the town's main functioning hospital. And again, medical infrastructure and medical personnel must always be protected and must never be a target.

We are also gravely concerned by the worsening nutrition crisis in Melit, in North Darfur. A recent survey by our partner Relief International found that one in three children is acutely malnourished. This places thousands of children under 5 at imminent risk of severe illness, developmental complications, and death. You may recall this is the same area where an aid convoy from the World Food Programme (WFP) was attacked last week while trying to offload humanitarian supplies.

We and our partners remain committed to providing the much-needed support to people as access allows. But insecurity, logistical challenges and severe underfunding continue to hamper our efforts. We once again call on the parties to respect international humanitarian law, ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers, and prioritize the protection of civilians.