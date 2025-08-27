Liberia: CDC Withdraws John Youbuty From Headquarters Construction Committee

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has abruptly withdrawn its national treasurer, John Youbuty, from the newly formed National Headquarters Construction Committee.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 26, just one day after former President George Manneh Weah unveiled the 23-member committee tasked with spearheading the construction of a new CDC headquarters.

Party's Statement on Withdrawal

In a brief press release, the CDC offered little clarity, saying only that the committee must work "overtime" to meet the project's evolving demands.

"As a result, Mr. John Youbuty has been withdrawn from the committee," the statement read.

The party added that the committee had already begun preparations for the groundbreaking, with its first formal meeting set for Wednesday, August 27, at Maurex Plaza.

High-Profile Appointments

Despite the controversy, the construction committee includes several heavyweight CDC figures.

Former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa chairs the body, with Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill as co-chair and former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. serving as advisor. Other influential members include Madam Yvette Freeman and Mr. Quiwu Pepci Yeke.

Party insiders say the committee will be central not only to overseeing construction but also to mobilizing financial and grassroots support as the CDC seeks to reassert itself after losing power in 2023.

Property Dispute and Symbolic Loss

The urgency to rebuild follows a dramatic legal setback. On August 23, the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court enforced a ruling awarding the 4.23-acre Bernard's Beach property to the heirs of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, ending years of litigation.

Judge George W. Smith's ruling led to the demolition of the CDC's disputed headquarters and other symbolic structures, including the iconic sycamore tree where thousands once rallied during George Weah's political rise.

The demolition stripped the party of not only its property but also a landmark central to its identity and history.