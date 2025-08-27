Nigeria: Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

An Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning amidst panic by passengers who were left stranded.

The incident happened around 11:00 am within Jere town after the train left Abuja for Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic as passengers scrambled for safety. However, there was no injury or fatality.

It was also learnt that military personnel have been deployed to the site to provide adequate security.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is yet to provide an update on the incident.

It would be recalled that another incident of derailment on the same Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) was recorded in May 2024.

