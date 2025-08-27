Nigeria: Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

26 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

An Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning amidst panic by passengers who were left stranded.

The incident happened around 11:00 am within Jere town after the train left Abuja for Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic as passengers scrambled for safety. However, there was no injury or fatality.

It was also learnt that military personnel have been deployed to the site to provide adequate security.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is yet to provide an update on the incident.

It would be recalled that another incident of derailment on the same Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) was recorded in May 2024.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.