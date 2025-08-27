Egypt to Deploy Troops to Somalia As Burundi Forces Prepare Exit

26 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Egypt is set to deploy troops to Somalia by the end of the year as part of the African Union's new support and stabilisation mission, replacing departing Burundian forces, Somali authorities said.

The Egyptian contingent will join the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is tasked with backing the Somali government's fight against armed groups and supporting long-term peace efforts.

Somalia's Ministry of Defence welcomed the completion of training for Egyptian military units designated to take part in AUSSOM, calling it a sign of Egypt's growing commitment to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

The African Union Peace and Security Council has approved Egypt's participation in the mission, further highlighting Cairo's expanding role in regional security initiatives.

The Somali Defence Ministry also praised the broader role of the African Union and its international partners in strengthening local security institutions and supporting operations against extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The development comes as Egypt continues to face a high-stakes dispute with Ethiopia over the management and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River -- a vital water source for Egypt.

The longstanding row has added pressure to regional dynamics, with Egypt seeking to protect its water interests while increasing its geopolitical footprint.

Egypt's participation in AUSSOM reflects its dual strategy of engaging in regional security while navigating a complex political landscape shaped by the Nile dispute and shifting alliances in the Horn of Africa.

