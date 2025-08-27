Nigeria: PDP Vows to Resist APC's 'One-Party System' Plot

26 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to impose a one-party system on Nigeria through intimidation and state-backed coercion.

In a communiqué released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, after the party's 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, the PDP condemned what it called the APC's desperate bid to capture states "through state-backed intimidation, manipulation, inducement, coercion, and violence against Nigeria."

It specifically faulted the alleged militarisation of recent bye-elections in Kaduna, Taraba, and Zamfara States, warning that such actions posed a serious threat to Nigeria's democracy and corporate existence.

"NEC declares that this action by the APC is a confirmation of APC's desire to turn our country into a totalitarian one-party state, which is a clear and present danger to democracy and the corporate existence of our country," the communiqué read in part.

The PDP, however, reassured Nigerians of its commitment to democratic governance, pledging to continue repositioning itself to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP NEC, therefore, adjourned its session to October 15, 2025.

