Ghana: Kwabena Agyepong Files Nomination Ahead of Primaries

26 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kwabena Agyepong has officially filed his nomination to contest for the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), becoming the first candidate to do so ahead of the party's upcoming primaries.

Following the successful filling, Mr. Agyepong told party supporters that his vision was to build a Ghana that is "economically robust, fiscally responsible, socially cohesive, and fully accountable to its people."

He said the country faces urgent challenges, including high unemployment, illegal mining, poor sanitation, chaotic city planning, and court congestion due to land disputes.

He warned about growing political polarization and the demoralization of young Ghanaians.

Mr. Agyepong stressed the need to restore the party and national values of service, sacrifice, and selflessness.

He called for leaders who can take tough decisions and provide real solutions for the nation.

The NPP leadership race will determine the party's flagbearer for the next general elections, with Ing. Kwabena Agyepong's nomination marking the official start of the contest.

By: Jacob Aggrey

