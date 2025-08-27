Namibia Still Set On Relaunching National Airline Despite Past Air Namibia Collapse

Presdident Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the government remains keen to relaunch a national airline as part of wider efforts to strengthen the country's transport network.

Speaking at the opening of the 24th Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair in the Oshana region on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said while Namibia's road network is well developed, other transport sectors lag behind, reaffirming the government's commitment to bring back a national carrier.

"Significant achievements have been made in the area of road transport infrastructure as we are connected with tar roads to all our neighbours. However, a lot has to be done on the rail network and air services sectors. All efforts will be made in the improvement of our rail and the reintroduction of a national airline," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also warned that weak transport links remain a key obstacle to trade and could limit the country's ability to benefit fully from the African Continental Free Trade Area.

This follows Swapo's 2024 election manifesto, which calls for the revival of "the national airline under very well thought-out strategies to avoid pitfalls of the past."

In February, the Namibian Cabinet endorsed the incorporation of the Swapo manifesto into government policies.

Air Namibia was liquidated in 2021, leaving the country without a national airline. The closure of the national airline marked the end of an institution that absorbed around N$11 billion in government bailouts over two decades.

FlyNamibia is currently the country's sole domestic and regional airline.