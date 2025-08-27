Liberia: Govt Influenced CDC Headquarters' Demolition

Angry and disappointed partisans of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) here are pointing accusing fingers at the Boakai Administration for the demolition of their party headquarters, which recently occurred.

"Look, there's no way this government will deny their involvement in the demolition of our party, but we're not surprised; we told people, especially our own partisans, that they're coming to destroy."

James Kollie, a former Stewart of the CDC, made those comments at a rally organized by youths of the party on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in the township of Caldwell, Bushord Island.

Mr. Kollie was invited to share his perspectives on the displacement of the ex-ruling party. "Let's just say, for argument's sake, if they came up with a decision to carry on demolition on the property of a political party and you, as a government that campaigned on the mantra of rescue, what stops you from exercising your power to halt the court's decision? But instead, you allow it; this is broad day witch", he said.

"But comrades, I stand to say these people are afraid of the CDC, because we are reenergizing, galvanizing strength across the country, and we will beat them face down."

He urged CDCians across the country to stand with the party in what he described as troubling times.

However, addressing reporters at MICAT's regular press briefing, Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Piah, denied the government's involvement in the demolition exercise, which occurred at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town.

He clarified that it was the Stubblefield Family who made the arrangement for a bulldozer, and the bulldozer took instructions from the property owner, regarding the CDC case with the family.

Minister Piah continued that the government has received comments from high-level officials at the CDC, blaming President Boakai for the demolition.

According to him, such blame should be directed at former Attorney General, Cllr. Musa Dean, who had initiated the entire process.

"Let me make it clear that the government has no part to play in personal family disputes over property. This does not benefit the government in any way", he added.

The demolition of the CDC headquarters followed a ruling by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, which awarded the 4.23-acre property to the Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard. The premises are located on Bernard's Beach.

The court ruling preceded a lengthy legal battle between the Bernard Family and the party since 2018.

Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge George W. Smith ruled that the CDC had no legal ownership of the land after reviewing deeds and boundary lines and instructed the Montserrado County Sheriff to execute the eviction. Still, due to the firing of political animosity between the CDC and the current ruling Unity Party of President Weah, the former believes or suspects that the Boakai Administration is behind any misfortune it faces.

Meanwhile, former President George Weah, also a CDC political leader, has called for calm and appointed a 23-member Executive Committee to spearhead the construction of a permanent party headquarters. Editing by Jonathan Browne