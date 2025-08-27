Nigeria: Poverty, Poor Transport Fueling Health Crisis in Lagos - Report

Lagos--A United States-based Nigerian nurse researcher, Omobolanle Agboola, has identified income insecurity, transportation challenges, and social isolation as major drivers of poor health across Nigerian communities.

Agboola, a PhD candidate at the University of Minnesota, argued that poverty significantly affects Nigerians' physical and mental health, stressing that financial insecurity poses immediate risks and contributes to high mortality and morbidity rates.

In a chat with Vanguard, she revealed findings from a recent whole-person health study involving 180 participants from rural and urban communities in Lagos, Nigeria. The study used MyStrengths+MyHealth (MSMH), a digital tool that measures Strengths, Challenges, and Needs. According to her, "Income challenges remain the most common factor impacting health."

She explained: "Self-reported data from participants highlighted challenges with income, exercise, social connections, and safety both at work and home. Interestingly, the margins of these challenges were similar across rural and urban populations, a shift from patterns typically observed before the pandemic."

The majority of respondents said they lacked sufficient income, with more than half able to afford only basic necessities, while many struggled to meet essential needs.

On the health implications, Agboola said: "Poverty takes a heavy toll, affecting physical and mental health, nutrition, housing, medication affordability, healthcare access, and social well-being. Transportation barriers, dangerous traffic, and pollution further reduce social interaction and quality of life, leading to distress and hopelessness. These challenges are key social determinants of health that shape overall well-being."

To address these issues, she called for stronger policies to enhance financial stability, transport access, social services, and economic security.

"Coordinated support from federal, state, and institutional levels is essential in tackling poverty, social disparities, health inequities, and their consequences. This must be done within the framework of social justice and health equity," she added.