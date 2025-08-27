Nigeria: Passengers Flee for Safety As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

A passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed, yesterday, leaving several carriages overturned and triggering panic among those on board.

It was learned that the incident occurred along the popular corridor, shortly after the train departed Abuja at about 11am., en route to Kaduna.

The incident caused passengers to flee for safety, with many describing the scene as chaotic and frightening.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

An eyewitness stated that the derailment occurred without warning, triggering confusion as passengers rushed out of their cabins.

The eyewitness said: "It was a complete pandemonium. People, who seemed to have escaped unhurt, were seen running in different directions. Though we cannot confirm if everyone is safe yet, but we pray everyone comes out alive."

NRC confirms incident

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has confirmed that one of its Kaduna-bound AKTS train services was involved in a derailment, yesterday.

The corporation said the incident occurred at about 11.09am., at KM-49, between Kubwa Station and Asham Station.

In a statement via their official X account, the corporation said: "The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirms a train derailment involving our Kaduna bound AKTS train service about 11:09a.m., at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station."

NRC noted that emergency services had been activated to respond promptly to the situation.

"Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised. Full compliment of security already on ground as effort is ongoing to move all passengers on train back to Abuja safely," the statement added.

Appealing for calm, the corporation urged passengers and the general public to remain patient as authorities worked to ensure safety and restore normalcy. "Kindly bear with us at this moment," the NRC stated.

NSIB begins investigation into derailment

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has begun investigation into a derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train.

NSIB in a statement by Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, preliminary reports indicate that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.

NSIB noted that it has dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed sympathy for those affected.

"We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation."

The Bureau stated that the investigation would examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, with the goal of issuing recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses."

It also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.

Gov Sani assures of govt's support

This came as Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has sympathized with passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed, yesterday.

In a statement by the Commissioner Designate for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the governor directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to mobilise for swift evacuation, profiling, and treatment of victims.

SEMA, according to the statement, was tasked with evacuating stranded passengers, providing emergency relief, and ensuring that those who sustained injuries received urgent medical attention.

"The governor has instructed that every necessary support be extended to passengers to minimise the impact of this unfortunate incident. The injured persons are to be treated with immediate effect.

, while psycho-socio support is being provided to affected victims," Maiyaki said.

The statement urged residents to remain calm and assured that the situation was under control, stressing that the government was working in close collaboration with relevant federal agencies and security operatives.

"Governor Sani sympathises with the passengers and their families over this regrettable occurrence and reaffirms the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors," it added.

The Kaduna State government further disclosed that investigations were ongoing to determine the immediate cause of the derailment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sani blames negligence

Meanwhile, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has blamed negligence by authorities for the derailment of an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

Sani, in a post via his X handle, said passengers have consistently raised concerns about security and safety on the corridor.

He added that commuters had long complained about the condition of the tracks but were ignored.

"The Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed today (yesterday) is a direct result of negligence by the authorities concerned. For months, passengers have repeatedly complained about their experience on the track, but were ignored.

"The expansive bush between Kaduna and Abuja is not a place to be treated lightly," he wrote.

Recall that the Kaduna-Abuja rail line is one of Nigeria's most active rail corridors, used daily by hundreds of commuters.

The rail route has faced repeated disruptions over the years, including the March 2022 terrorist attack, which left several dead and many abducted.