Nigeria: Derailed Abuja-Kaduna Train - Seven Injured, 618 Evacuated, Services Suspended - Official

The train derailed at about 11.09 a.m., at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says 618 persons have been evacuated from the derailed Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

The Managing Director of NRC, Kayode Opeifa, gave the figure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AKTS derailed at about 11.09 a.m., at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Following the derailment of the Kaduna-bound Abuja-Kaduna Train Service earlier today at Asham, Kaduna State, the NRC wishes to provide an update on the situation.

"A total of 618 persons, comprising 583 passengers, 15 NRC crew members, one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering staff were successfully evacuated from the train.

"Out of this number, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately transported by ambulances to hospital facilities by medical personnel mobilised to the site," he said.

The NRC boss added that the remaining passengers were conveyed safely back to Idu and Kubwa stations aboard a rescue train dispatched from Idu for that purpose.

"All have since returned safely to their destinations," he said.

Mr Opeifa said that in line with NRC's commitment to passenger welfare, its third-party ticketing company had been directed to immediately issue refunds to all passengers on board the affected train.

"Furthermore, the process of investigation into the incident has commenced under the supervision of relevant authorities, including the Federal Ministry of Transport.

"Meanwhile, all Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) have been temporarily suspended pending recovery of the site, further clearance and official announcement of service resumption.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank our esteemed passengers and the general public for their understanding," he said.

(NAN)

CAN/IGO