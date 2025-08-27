Nigeria: Extending Full Implementation of ACJA to States Will Promote Speedy Trials - Justice Minister

Abuja — Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, yesterday stated that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) had already proven to be a transformative legal framework at the federal level.

Fagbemi said extending the law's full application across the states will further deepen respect for human rights, promote speedy trials, and reduce the incidence of prolonged detention.

The minister made the assertion in Abuja during the official unveiling of a CLEEN Foundation project, "Strengthening Rights-Based Approach to ACJA Frameworks & Advancing Women, Peace & Security Agenda in Nigeria," which was supported by the Norwegian Embassy.

The AGF stressed that the project was aimed at strengthening justice delivery, enhancing accountability, and ensuring that the protection of citizens' rights remained central to the country's justice system.

He revealed that ACJA was been fully implemented in 12 states of the federation, namely, Ekiti, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Enugu, Benue, Plateau, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Jigawa.

Represented by Assistant Director in the ministry, David Kassive, Fagbemi also emphasised the effective operationalisation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in five states -- Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa.

According to him, "This speaks to our recognition of the critical role women play in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and the promotion of inclusive governance.

"By institutionalising the WPS agenda, we are not only strengthening our justice and security frameworks but also ensuring that women's voices, perspectives, and leadership are meaningfully integrated into decision-making processes that affect national peace and stability."

He said the project represented an intersection between justice and peace, rights and security, inclusion and development.

He added that it provided Nigeria with an opportunity to foster collaboration among the justice sector, security institutions, civil society, women's groups, and the media -- all working together towards the shared vision of a Nigeria where justice is accessible, rights are protected, and peace is sustainable.

Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said ACJA was an innovative piece of legislation, which identified the protection of the rights and interests of all those involved in the criminal justice process as one of the core reasons for its enactment.

Adejumo stated that through some of its provisions, the Act -- which had been domesticated by all 36 states of the federation -- promoted the inclusion of women in the justice process, offered equal rights for redress and remedies, and also created protective measures for victims or witnesses of sexual violence and other crimes, such as terrorism, trafficking in persons, and related offences.

He stressed that the full implementation of ACJA will chart a course for the actualisation of the WPS Agenda in Nigeria.

Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, represented by the Chargé d'Affaires, Michelle Cecilia Hovi, congratulated CLEEN Foundation on the launch of the project.

Stating that Norway was proud to support initiatives that promoted peace, justice, and inclusive societies, the diplomat stressed that the work of CLEEN Foundation in advancing accountability, good governance, and community engagement aligned strongly with Norway's shared values and its commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

In his welcome address, Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Peter Maduoma, stated that the project aimed to deepen the implementation of ACJA using a rights-based and gender-responsive lens, while also advancing the participation and protection of women in peace and security efforts through the National and State Action Plans on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).