Nigeria: ASUU Protests Govt's 'Wicked Neglect' of Universities Ahead of Threats of Strike

Member chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), across the country have warned of an impending crisis in the university system over the alleged government's inaction on long-standing issues affecting the sector, describing it as 'wicked and heartless'.

On a protest march to register their anger with the government yesterday were the ASUU Chapters of the University of Lagos, the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto State University, Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, University of Ilorin, Federal University Lokoja, the University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin, and several others.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

The FUTA Chapter protested the long-standing neglect of the tertiary academic sector during a remonstration at the institution, in compliance with the directive of the national body (ASUU), which had declared August 26, 2025, as a nationwide protest day across all campuses in the country.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions and chanted solidarity songs, marched through the campus to express their dissatisfaction and grievances with the government's alleged neglect of their demands.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of ASUU, FUTA, Prof. Pius Mogaji said the government's alleged failure to address issues such as the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding of universities, and the plight of retired academic staff, threatens the very foundation of higher education in Nigeria.

Mogaji said: "The Union has consistently clung to the assurance of the federal government, holding on against all odds with the belief that its officials possess integrity that can stand the test of public scrutiny.

"Regrettably, months later, we are compelled to inform the Nigerian public that these legitimate and long-standing issues remain unaddressed, a trend that threatens our already fragile educational sector and faces the imminent risk of yet another crisis.

"The report of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led re-negotiation, painstakingly concluded and submitted since February 2025, has been left to gather dust in the corridors of power for more than five long months; the government has treated the document with reckless indifference, a clear betrayal of trust, and an insult to the principle of collective bargaining.

"To ignore it is to undermine the very foundation of higher education in this country. While we take note of the government's planned meeting of August 28, 2025, let it be clear: the clock is ticking and time is no longer on the government's side.

"Our patience has been stretched to its breaking point, trust has been shattered and only decisive government action can mend it. The NEC has resolved that all options remain on the table.

"If government chooses provocation over responsibility, if it continues to play games with the future of our universities, then it alone must bear the consequences of the storm that will follow. The ball is squarely in the government's court. Restore trust now - or brace for the inevitable."

Also, ASUU Chapter of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State University, and Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, issued a stern warning to the federal government, demanding concrete action to address the lingering issues affecting Nigerian universities.

The union's threat came as it embarked on the protest, urging the government to take proactive steps to meet its demands and avoid a nationwide strike.

Usman Danfodio University

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto Chapter, Prof. Nurudeen Almustapha, emphasised the need for the government to honour the Ahmed-led report, which was submitted in February 2025.

The report addresses critical issues affecting Nigerian universities, including funding, university autonomy, and academic freedom.

ASUU is also vehemently opposed to the government's proposed loan scheme for lecturers, which they describe as a "poisoned chalice" designed to enslave lecturers. Instead, they demand the release of withheld salaries and the implementation of the renegotiated draft agreement submitted in February 2025.

The union's frustration stems from the government's failure to address the lingering issues affecting Nigerian universities.

Despite numerous promises and agreements, the government has yet to sign the renegotiated draft agreement, which has been pending since 2021.

The union has also accused the government of failing to provide adequate funding for universities, leading to a decline in the quality of education.

The union has also called on well-meaning Nigerians, including the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), traditional rulers, and the National Assembly, to prevail on the government to avert a crisis.

ASUU, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,

On their part, members of ASUU, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Chapter, yesterday also embarked on a peaceful protest over poor salaries.

Leaders of the union in the university, including the ASUU NAU Chairperson, Innocent C. Nnubia, and the Zonal Coordinator of the union, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, and thousands of lecturers marched through major roads in the university, wielding placards with various inscriptions.

The protesters marched from the ASUU secretariat through to the Enugu-Onitsha and ended at the administrative blocks of the university, where they demanded audience with the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi.

The ASUU NAU chairperson who led the protest while addressing the representative of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Pius Okoye chronicles the demands of the union.

He said: "Three months ago at the national secretariat, ASUU held a press conference and specifically raised the following issues: Conclusion of the Re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, immediate payment of three and half months withheld salaries sustainable funding of our universities.

"Others are revitalisation of public universities, victimisation of our colleagues in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University) and FUTO, payment of outstanding 25 to 35 percent salary arrears, promotion arrears for over 4-year third party deductions.

"The government made promises to address these issues, but regrettably, we are here to inform the general public, through our dear compatriots in the press, that these issues are still lingering.

"We in ASUU, Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch, address this press conference to inform the government and the general public that time is running out and we should not be held responsible if there is a breakdown of industrial harmony in our campuses."

The union said its members do not enjoy embarking on strike, but it remains the last option, and they will not hesitate to embark on one if government fails to yield to its demands.

ASUU, UNILAG Chapter

Also, ASUU, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter, yesterday warned that it may be forced to embark on another round of industrial action if the federal government continues to ignore longstanding demands affecting the welfare of lecturers and the survival of public universities.

Briefing journalists after its sensitisation protest, the Chairman of the UNILAG chapter, Prof. Idou Keinde, explained that the union has exercised patience for over two years without an industrial action, but cannot continue indefinitely while its members suffer under poor welfare conditions, unpaid arrears, and government neglect.

"Our members have endured teaching on empty stomachs, poor retirement benefits, unpaid arrears, and rising inflation. The government cannot keep us talking forever. If nothing is done, we may have no other option than to take action," he warned.

Key among ASUU's unresolved demands include an end to the victimisation of members in Lagos State University, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Prof. Keinde also condemned the government's handling of retirement benefits, describing it as unacceptable and cruel.

He expressed concern that professors who served for over 40 years retire on a monthly pension of about N450,000 in today's harsh economic realities.

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC), also called on the government to put an end to the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), which they alleged was dubious, saying it should be replaced with a better pay package for education workers.

The Deputy National Coordinator, Isaac Ogunjimi, in a statement, explained that there must be a significant improvement in the living and working conditions of staff as well as adequate funding of public education by the government at all levels.

ASUU, University of Ilorin

Similarly, members of ASUU, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) yesterday staged a peaceful rally to draw the attention of the federal government to their plight.

The union stressed that the rally was aimed at drawing the attention of the nation to a looming crisis in "our universities system" over the delayed implementation of agreements the federal government reached with ASUU.

The protesters wielded placards that read: "Honour and implement your agreement with ASUU;" "we demand for improved facilities in our universities;" "university workers are not slaves and increase budgetary allocation for education."

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, ASUU UNILORIN Chairman, Dr. Alex Akanmu said, "The general public is once again invited to prevail on the government to accede to all our demands to avert another disruption of academic calendars in our universities.

"As peace-loving as we are, we can no longer allow the welfare of our members to be subjected to the delay tactics of this government.

"We love our country as patriots, but we value the sacrifices that our members have made."

Akanmu added, "It is important to stress that ASUU has not forgotten that all renegotiation efforts initiated by the federal government itself have led nowhere, as the resulting draft agreements were never implemented.

"A true test of the government's sincerity now lies in how it handles the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed Report, submitted since February 2025, which encapsulates all contentious issues and reflects a consensus with our union."

ASUU, University of Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) chapter of ASUU also rejected the TISSF recently launched by the federal government, describing it as a "distraction" and a "snare" aimed at further impoverishing its members.

This was the Union urged the federal government to show commitment in renegotiating the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement.

Chairman, Uniport chapter of ASUU, Prof. Omeh Ngwoke, who spoke during a press conference at the school premises yesterday, explained that issues surrounding the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement have been the cause of the incessant conflicts between the Union and the federal government.

The ASUU chairman stated that, "The said agreement, which was reached based on the ILO's principle of Collective Bargaining (and of course Nigeria is a member of the ILO), was signed in October 2009 following about three months' strike action."

He said after signing the agreement, its full implementation had been a mirage leading to a series of strike actions, including those of 2020 and 2022 that lasted for 10 and 8 months, respectively.

Ngwoke regretted that the series of strike actions by the union over the years has always bordered on the same issues, such as: "Poor remuneration for academic staff, revitalisation of Nigerian public universities, funding of Nigerian public universities, poor learning and teaching facilities leading to brain drain, university autonomy and academic freedom."

Others, according to him, include review of the laws governing JAMB, NUC, Non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and the imposition of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), among others.

He noted that the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement was supposed to be renegotiated every three years to reflect the prevailing economic realities, but that has been impossible, "as several renegotiation committees inaugurated by successive administrations couldn't achieve the desired result, due to the government's shenanigans.

"The government should prioritise addressing the poor remuneration of academic staff and the proliferation of public universities without adequate funding."

Ngwoke also urged the government to take concrete steps to address the union's demands and improve the welfare of academic staff, warning that the union could no longer guarantee the continued pacification of its hungry and angry members.

ASUU, Federal University Lokoja

The Chairman of ASUU, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Dr. Janfa Timothy, warned that the nation may witness a total strike by members of the union anytime from Thursday, 28 August 2025, if the federal government fails to heed to ASUU's demands.

The ASUU Chairman made the declaration in an interview with newsmen during a one-day protest by its members at the Felele campus of the University.

Timothy led other ASUU members at the university in the protest called by the national body of the union.

ASUU members at the university gathered at the campus about 11 a.m. for the protest.

He said the government appeared to be buying time in meeting the demands of the union, adding that the union members had exercised enough patience waiting for the government to meet their demands since 2009.

"The current realities are that the number of students in our universities currently far outnumbers those we used to admit.

"This tells on the manpower and the number of hours spent on academic activities by our members. Our members are overstretched.

"Now we are demanding that the government should pay us our withheld three and a half months salary and revitalise the Nigerian University system," he added.

ASUU, University of Benin

Academic activities were yesterday, paralysed for several hours at the two campuses of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) of Ugbowo and Ekheuan Road, as ASUU joined a one-day protest organised across the country over the non-implementation of the renegotiated 2009 agreement reached with the federal government.

The lecturers and other academic staff took the protest from the ASUU hall in the Ugbowo main campus to the office of the Vice Chancellor, where they were received by top management staff.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, they chant solidarity songs around the campus as they call on the federal government to implement the renegotiated 2009 agreement reached with the union.

At the Vice Chancellor's office where they were received by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Victor Igbineweka and the Registrar, Ademola Bobola, the chairman of ASUU, Ray Chikogu said "In 2009, we entered into an agreement with the federal government and agreed as well that every three years, that agreement will be up for review as we speak it is sixteen years after that agreement was signed, meaning that that agreement ought to have been reviewed five time over.

"In this country, we are the only group of people who have been subjected to that kind of treatment, and we are saying we can't take it anymore.

"We want to tell Nigerians that we have been on the same salary for 16 years; it has never happened anywhere in the world, it is only in Nigeria that lecturers and academics are treated with so much disdain.

"If you go around the world, countries are investing in their education; it is only in Nigeria that we allocate paltry sums to education. But we are saying that we will not let education die in Nigeria, and so the federal government must rise to its responsibilities."