Sierra Leone: A Real Commitment to Women's Lives - Pass the Safe Motherhood Bill

At least 29,000 women and girls globally die every year from complications from unsafe abortion. In Sierra Leone, out of the 150,000 unintended pregnancies that occur every year, 90,000 end in abortion. Out of these, 8 in 10 abortions end in complications or death. These aren't just numbers. They are people, and their deaths are preventable.

Just as with many laws on gender equality and reproductive health across the African continent, Sierra Leone adopted its statutory legal framework from the former colonial administration, which remains to date. Abortion is criminalised by the Offences Against the Persons Act of 1861. There are heavy penalties for anyone who procures or facilitates another in the termination of a pregnancy. Although there are exceptions established in Rex v. Bourne, which allow for medical termination in cases where the life of the mother or the baby is at risk, these remain highly restrictive and out of reach.

Now, women and girls, including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence who face unintended pregnancies, are left with no lifeline. In the absence of safe and legal options, they are forced to resort to harmful termination methods. For example, in a recent focus group discussion with young women in Pujehun conducted as part of research work with communities to understand issues affecting women and girls, participants shared that some girls/women attempt to end pregnancies by ingesting melted razor blades

Every day, 3 to 4 women die from pregnancy-related complications, and unsafe abortion remains one of the major contributors. It's no wonder that Sierra Leone still ranks high on the Maternal Mortality Index.

Teenage pregnancies alone account for 14% of maternal deaths . The girls who live often face challenges, too. Teenage pregnancy leads to higher health risks, increased school dropout rates, and reinforces the cycle of poverty and violence against women and girls, as it perpetuates socio-economic dependency that could be exploited.

At the recently concluded fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), global leaders recognised gender equality as essential to building resilient, inclusive societies. However, they also acknowledged a staggering $420 billion annual shortfall in the funding required to achieve this vision, particularly in low-income countries such as Sierra Leone. This must change.

Reproductive health, including access to safe abortion, is essential in achieving gender equality and must be a clear priority in financing for development. Without investment in this area, health systems will continue to fail women and girls.

But also, without progressive feminist legal and policy frameworks, any investments will be hampered. In an ideal feminist world, safe abortion, which is indeed healthcare, would be available on demand, without stigma or unnecessary barriers. It would be treated as the fundamental human right that it is. But we do not live in that world yet.

What we have before us in Sierra Leone is the Safe Motherhood and Reproductive Health Bill , which is not a perfect solution as it doesn't provide safe abortion on demand. It's a Bill that recognises the urgent need to reduce maternal deaths, to regulate and provide access to safe care, and to begin loosening the grip of dangerous laws that criminalise women for seeking control over their bodies. The Bill introduces requirements and conditions for safe abortion. Many feminists, including myself, will continue to argue that any restriction on abortion is a limitation on bodily autonomy. But change, especially in deeply patriarchal societies, is often painfully slow. That doesn't mean we stop pushing. It means we know how to recognise a door when it cracks open, and we push harder.

Some argue that the Bill conflicts with religious or traditional values. But this is not a choice between God and morality. It is a choice between life and death - between compassion and cruelty. It is imperative that, as a society, we start being guided by the evidence and begin to stand with women and girls.

Passing the Safe Motherhood Bill is not just a legal reform; it is a statement of political will, a step toward justice, and a down payment on the kind of financing for development that centres women's lives. It is time to stop letting women pay with their lives for the failure to act.



Kaata is an African feminist activist and 2024 Impact West Africa Fellow dedicated to achieving gender equality through transformative feminist education and community-led initiatives. Kaata has experience in policy advocacy, program design and management, feminist education, and event management. Kaata drives campaigns that challenge power structures, foster movement-building, and promote social justice and gender equality. Kaata's commitment extends into academia, where she volunteers as a lecturer at the Institute for Gender Research and Documentation (INGRADOC) at the University of Sierra Leone (Fourah Bay College).