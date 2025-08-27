Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails Again, 14 Injured

A Kaduna-bound train departing the Kubwa station in Abuja derailed on Tuesday, just minutes into its journey, leaving at least 14 passengers injured and sparking panic among commuters.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has since announced the suspension of operations on the route until further notice.

Daily Trust gathered that the train, consisting of about 10 coaches, had departed Kubwa slightly after 11 a.m., behind its official schedule of 10 a.m.

The derailment occurred at Asham sub-station, the first interchange point for trains heading to Kaduna from Abuja.

Although the train had arrived at Kubwa station from the Idu terminal on schedule, it was delayed while awaiting the arrival of a Kaduna-bound train traveling in the opposite direction. That train reportedly arrived late, contributing to the delayed departure.

Our correspondent at Kubwa station observed rescue officials returning from the crash site, located near Idah community in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity, confirmed that all coaches except one--an executive coach typically reserved for VIP passengers--were derailed.

They added that two coaches sustained severe damage, while others went off track but remained intact. "The executive coach was the only one left standing," one of the officials disclosed.

While the exact cause remains unclear, officials suggested that the derailment might have occurred at the interchange point due to excessive speed or a failure to open the correct track in time.

"Normally, the driver should slow down or even stop at such points. It is not clear if that procedure was followed," one source said.

The official recalled a similar derailment at Kubwa station on January 27, 2023, which disrupted train services for four days.

"In that incident, only two coaches were affected, compared to almost all the coaches in this case," he added.

Injured passengers receive treatment

It was gathered that some of the victims were taken to the Idah Primary Health Centre in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State for first aid treatment.

An official of the facility, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that no fewer than 14 victims were treated. The source added that families of the injured would later transfer them to Kaduna via Jere for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, yesterday led the agency's rescue team to the derailment site near the Idda sub-station.

According to a statement issued by NEMA's Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Although no fatalities were recorded, some passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"They were promptly administered first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital for further medical attention," the statement read.

Ezekiel disclosed that the operation was a multi-agency effort coordinated by NEMA, with active support from the Nigerian military, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other responders.

He added that investigators from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, led by the Acting Permanent Secretary, who was also present at the site, would provide further information on the cause of the derailment.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route following Tuesday's derailment.

NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja, hours after the incident.

He explained that the technical staff of the corporation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies, were already on-site conducting investigations into the cause of the derailment.

Opeifa dismissed speculations that the trains were not properly maintained, insisting that the corporation has consistently adhered to safety standards.

He added that refunds had been initiated for all passengers affected by the incident.

The NRC boss also met with some passengers who were safely evacuated to Asham Station and the Idu terminal in Abuja.

According to him, six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since received treatment. He, however, noted that the exact number of passengers on board during the incident was yet to be confirmed.

NSIB begins investigation

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the derailment of the train.

The NSIB, in a statement, said it is aware of the derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train service which occurred at approximately 11:09 A.M. at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station.

Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said, "Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised."

Full complement of security, he stated, is already on the ground as efforts are ongoing to move all passengers on the train back to Abuja safely.

But the NSIB, through its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed that six persons sustained injuries, and no recorded fatalities, adding that a go-team has been deployed to the site to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The investigation will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence, the statement added.

Commenting on the incident, the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., said: "We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation."

Passengers recount terrifying moments

Some passengers have shared harrowing experiences from the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment, describing the incident as "terrifying" and "unforgettable."

One of the passengers, Emmanuel Akpor, said the sudden jolt left everyone in fear.

"We were all terrified. I was on the floor, that's how scared I was. Some children were even holding up chairs to shield us as we tried to protect ourselves," he said.

Another passenger, Jonathan Poga, explained that the train had departed late due to operational delays.

"Our train was scheduled to leave Kubwa station at 10:05 a.m., but we waited because another train was coming from Kaduna. We eventually left around 10:45 a.m. Barely 15 minutes into the journey, I was in coach four when we just heard a terrible noise. The next thing, the coach toppled. It was really scary," he said.

A female passenger identified simply as Hajiya recalled how she woke up to chaos.

"I was taking a nap when I heard the train shaking. Suddenly, a box fell on my head and I opened my eyes to people shouting. Everyone was standing up in panic. My coach was at the back, so we couldn't see what was happening in front until we were told the train had an accident," she narrated.

Tinubu vows measures to prevent future accidents

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over Tuesday's derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna train, assuring Nigerians that measures will be taken to prevent a recurrence.

In a post on his official X handle, President Tinubu said he had been monitoring the situation even while away on an official trip to Brazil. He noted that he had received updates and was awaiting a full briefing to ensure swift action.

"Even while in Brazil, I have received reports of today's Abuja-Kaduna train derailment. I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience," the president wrote.

He added that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was already addressing the incident and assured that steps would be taken to avert similar accidents in the future.

"I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The NRC is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future," he said.

Previous incidents

Daily Trust reports that Tuesday's accident was not the first time a derailment had occurred on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

In May 2024, a passenger train with designation KA2/loco 2702, en route from Rigasa Station in Kaduna to Idu Station in Abuja, derailed at Jere Station. The train, which departed Rigasa at 8:00 a.m. with 685 passengers and crew on board, derailed at about 9:28 a.m. as it approached Jere.

In September 2023, a Kaduna-bound passenger train derailed at Kukere Station. Reports indicated that no lives were lost, but some coaches were affected.

In October 2023, a minor derailment occurred near Asham Railway Station (close to Jere). Passengers were stranded for hours before the line was cleared.

In March 2022, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, leaving nine people dead and dozens abducted. The attack caused a suspension of train services for several months.

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) took over the probe of the incident but has yet to release its findings.

Officials who spoke with Daily Trust after Tuesday's incident said it was still too early to determine the immediate cause of the latest derailment.

From Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Adam Umar, Maureen Onochie & Baba Martins (Abuja)