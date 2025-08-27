Nigeria: Tinubu Bans Export of Raw Shea Nut, Targets $300m Revenue

27 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, protect local processors, and reposition Nigeria's shea industry for greater value addition.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the directive at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Abuja, said the temporary measure, subject to review, aims to boost the shea value chain and generate up to $300 million annually in the short term.

"This is not an anti-trade policy but a pro-value addition policy. The goal is to supply our factories with raw materials, run them at full capacity, and create jobs for our people. Nigeria produces nearly 40% of global shea, yet accounts for only 1% of the $6.5 billion market. That is unacceptable," he said.

He said the initiative would transform Nigeria into a global supplier of refined shea butter, oil, and derivatives, while driving industrialisation, rural development, gender empowerment, and expanded trade opportunities.

"By 2027, we target a ten-fold increase in earnings," he added, highlighting agreements with Brazil to fast-track market access for Nigerian shea products within three months.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, described the move as long overdue, noting that despite producing 350,000 metric tonnes annually across 30 states, with potential to reach 900,000 tonnes, Nigeria's processors operate at only 35-50% capacity.

