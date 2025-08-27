Nigerian Troops Eliminate Top Terrorist Commanders, Dozens of Fighters in One Week

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have eliminated top Boko Haram commanders and dozens of their fighters in multiple counter-insurgency operations across Borno and Yobe States in the last one week.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations were conducted between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 by ground forces with support from the Air Component.

The source said the operations also led to the recovery of weapons, ammunition and several motorcycles from the insurgents.

He said that troops foiled coordinated terrorist attacks on Bita and Wulgo in Borno, killing 11 terrorists, including two commanders identified as Abu Nazir (Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram).

"We dealt a decisive blow to the terrorists in these encounters. The elimination of their field commanders has further weakened their leadership structure," the source said.

He said the troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, supported by the Air Component, had on Aug. 22, repelled a night attack on the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

According to him, precision air strikes "inflicted devastating casualties" on the insurgents, with more than 20 bodies and dismembered parts discovered in shallow graves during subsequent exploitation.

The source added that Sector 1 troops also engaged terrorists at Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area, neutralising several fighters and recovering Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and motorcycles.

In Yobe, he said the troops of Sector 2, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a long-range operation in the Ndoksa area near Buni Gari on Aug. 23.

He said the raid resulted in further neutralisation of terrorists and recovery of additional rifles and motorcycles.

The source added that the sustained tempo of operations had "denied the terrorists freedom of action, degraded their firepower and disrupted their logistics."

According to him, the Military High Command commended the gallantry and resilience of the troops, urging them to sustain the momentum in the face of evolving security challenges.

Vanguard News