Nigeria: FERMA Completes Emergency Repairs On Failed Sections of Lagos Road

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has underscored its unwavering commitment to providing safe and motorable roads for Nigerians, exemplified by the recent successful completion of emergency repairs on critical sections of the Eric Moore-Iganmu Road in Lagos State.

This vital intervention was set to significantly enhance road safety and ease transportation for residents and commuters in the bustling metropolis.

The extensive project, completed by direct labour under the agency's Lagos II West field office, encompassed a range of crucial maintenance activities.

These included the reclamation of gravel filter layers, massive desilting of drains, comprehensive repair and recovery of severely damaged road sections, and the reconstruction of a collapsed two-cell box culvert.

Additionally, directional signages and lane markings were installed to ensure the structural stability and safe navigation of the road.

Under the leadership of Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, FERMA reiterated its dedication to maintaining and improving Nigeria's extensive road network.

The agency's core mission revolves around the efficient and effective monitoring and administration of road maintenance to ensure all federal roads remain in good and safe conditions for the benefit of all citizens.

The Lagos II West Field Office has specifically reaffirmed its pledge to ongoing road maintenance, with plans to extend similar interventions to other dilapidated sections of federal roads across Lagos and beyond.

Road users are already experiencing the positive impact of these repairs, with reports of improved travel conditions, reduced traffic congestion, and heightened safety measures now in effect.

FERMA reiterated its resolve to continue maintaining critical road infrastructure nationwide, ensuring safer and more efficient roadways for all Nigerians.