Nigeria/Rwanda: Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Nwabali, Injured, May Miss Rwanda Clash

With barely few days to Nigeria's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been injured while on duty for Chippa United in the South African PSL on Tuesday evening.

Nwabali who is equally Chippa's Number 1 goalkeeper was stretched off and replaced by Elson Sithole in the 35th minute away against Richards Bay in Durban.

Although details of the injury have not been ascertained, it however looks serious from the manner he was helped out of the pitch

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The news of Nwabali's Injury will hit Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, with much concern as the Chippa United captain has been Nigeria's No 1 goalkeeper since the delayed 2023 AFCON last year, where he shone as the country went all the way to the final and only lost to host Côte d'Ivoire to finish as runners up.

Maduka Okoye who should have stepped in as next in rank is serving ban for his involvement in betting infraction in the Italian Serie A and was overlooked in Chelle's 31-man provisional squad released for the two qualifiers in September.

After the game against Rwanda in Uyo on September 6, Eagles will travel immediately to Bloemfontein for the must-win clash with Group C leaders Bafana Bafana on September 9.

The other goalkeepers in Chelle's squad include former Bendel Insurance safe hands, Amas Obasogie who now plays for Tanzania's Singida Blackstars; Adeleye Adebayo of Volos FC, Greece; and Sporting Lagos FC youthful goalkeeper, Ebenezer Harcourt.

Scan reports of the injury will determine for how long Nwabali may be on the sideline.

Super Eagles are expected to report in Uyo on Monday ahead of the clash with Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Match day 7 of the qualifiers.

South Africa currently lead Group C on 13 points with Super Eagles fourth on seven points behind Rwanda and Benin Republic on eight points each in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.