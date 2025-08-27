Nigeria: Lagos Teachers, Educators March Ahead of Guinness World Record Attempt

The streets of Lagos came alive on Saturday as teachers from across the state joined the "Walk for Teachers Event," a flagship pre-event roadshow ahead of the "Let There Be Teachers Conference" 2025. The symbolic walk, which began at the National Stadium, Surulere, and ended at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), underscored the vital role of teachers as the bedrock of quality education and champions of national development.

In attendance were key education leaders and stakeholders, including Mrs. Adeyinka Falilat Kolawole, the 4th Vice Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos Chapter.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Kolawole noted that: "The success of this walk underscores that teachers are strong and capable of handling the responsibility of moulding the minds that will shape the future of our country." She also rallied support for the "Let There Be Teachers Conference," scheduled for September 20, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

"Teachers from within and outside Lagos are encouraged to attend this historic event, which will be recognised by the Guinness World Records as the largest gathering of educators in recorded history," she added.

On his part, the convener of the conference, Mr. Seyi Anifowose, who also doubles as Director of Strategic Partnerships for 1 Million Teachers called on corporate organisations, individuals and the government to support the programme, as it is geared at galvanizing a national dialogue that will culminate in the implementation of policies what will improve the teaching profession at all levels.

Powered by 1 Million Teachers, the 2025 edition of the "Let There Be Teachers Conference" is set to host 60,000 teachers -- making it the largest gathering of educators in the world and a bold attempt at a Guinness World Record.