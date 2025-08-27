Liberia: University Students to Embrace Visionary Thinking

Harper Maryland County: The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., has called on students of William V.S. Tubman University to see education as a tool for problem-solving and national transformation.

Serving as the Keynote Speaker of the 16th Opening Convocation of the university in Harper, Maryland County, Cllr. Lighe described Tubman University as a vital institution for Liberia's southeast, which has grown from a small technical college into a full-fledged university with six colleges. He praised its contribution to expanding access to quality tertiary education, noting that it has helped produce skilled professionals across various disciplines.

The convocation was held under the theme "The Power of Visionary Thinking: Unlocking Potentials and Inspiring Future Success." Cllr. Lighe said the theme was a call to action, urging students to "dream beyond limitations, think boldly, and act with purpose."

He reminded students that education must go beyond earning degrees, stressing the importance of applying knowledge to address Liberia's challenges. "Seek knowledge not only to pass exams but to solve problems and take initiatives," he said, highlighting infrastructure, engineering, and innovation as areas in need of committed professionals.

The maritime chief also shared his personal journey of pursuing education during Liberia's civil war, encouraging students to remain disciplined, persistent, and resilient. He added: "Self-doubt kills more dreams than failure. Believe in yourself, stay focused, and face challenges with courage."

As part of his address, Cllr. Lighe announced that the Liberia Maritime Authority will sponsor two Tubman University graduates to pursue Master's degrees in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering in India. He also disclosed that additional scholarships would be offered for postgraduate studies at the Regional Maritime University in Ghana, alongside local sponsorships for 100 students over the next three years.

He concluded by urging students to seize the moment: "Your education is the brush, and your vision is the color. What you paint will shape not only your future but the future of Liberia."