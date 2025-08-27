Liberia: Marylanders Petitioned 3-Times Defeated Candidate

Maryland County — Despite his decision to quit the body politics of Maryland County, following numerous defeats in previous elections, citizens in their numbers have petitioned Mr. Eric W. Giko to contest again ahead of the 2029 general and presidential election.

Mr. Eric W. Giko had contested in several elections in Maryland County and lost, leaving him with no option but to openly announce quitting politics.

He voiced out his frustrations during a press conference and pledged not to contest again unless his people desire so through a petition statement. He made the statement after his third defeat in 2023.

The name Giko is a household name in Maryland politics, following his defeat as a representative candidate in 2011 and subsequent defeats as a senatorial candidate in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

He came very close during the 2020 election, receiving the highest support from Mr. Alexander B. Cummings as a candidate on the Alternative National Congress (ANC) ticket.

But he lost to current Senator James P. Biney, an experienced politician from the National Patriotic Party, who contested on the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, a cross-section of citizens converged in Pleebo, Maryland County, Electoral District #2, and petitioned Giko, ahead of the 2029 elections.

The group under the banner, "Maryland Deserves Better," formally petitioned Giko to contest in the general elections.

The petitioning ceremony, which took place at the Pleebo City Hall despite heavy downpour, brought together residents from all three political districts of Maryland County.

Reading the petition on behalf of the movement, George Cooper described Mr. Eric Giko as the right individual to lead Maryland County into a prosperous future.

"We are here today to petition a son of the soil, and we believe he is the best person to represent our county. Eric Giko has proven himself to be a dedicated servant leader, consistently engaging with all sectors of our community. He understands our challenges and has a vision that resonates with the diverse voices of Maryland County.

His commitment to listening to constituents and his proactive approach to solving issues set him apart as a true people's candidate," Cooper said.

He further praised Giko's efforts in fostering collaboration among local businesses, schools, and community organizations, as well as his advocacy for economic development, quality education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Cooper emphasized that the movement will work tirelessly to ensure Giko's election in 2029.

Accepting the petition on behalf of Team Giko, Alex Davis, the Team's chairman, thanked the residents for what he described as a bold step toward "delivering Maryland from the hands of oppressors." He added that Giko will, in due time, respond to the petition and make his decision known.

Ahead of 2029 elections, political analysts say Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland's most populated electoral district, will play a decisive role in determining the county's next senator.