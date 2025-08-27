Liberia: Tension Escalates Between Montserrado Lawmakers

The political rivalry between Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko and District #8 Representative Prince Aquency Toles has intensified, with Rep. Foko publicly accusing Rep. Toles of corruption and misappropriating funds intended for his district.

Both lawmakers are members of the opposition, Foko from the CDC and Toles from the Unity Party (UP), representing adjacent districts in Montserrado County.

While it's still unclear what prompted their dispute, Rep. Foko posted on his social media handle an opinion piece titled: "NO TO LAZY BLUFF BOY POLITICS... A REBUTTAL TO ONE CORRUPT, INEPT, DULL BLUFF BOY, Rep. Prince Aquency Toles.

In the Foko post, he alleged that the Legislative Fund is not $37,000 as claimed by Toles, but $50,000 as allocated in the National Budget. He further claimed that the government has refused to disburse these funds to the districts, depriving constituents while allegedly redirecting resources to UP lawmakers involved in moves to oust the Speaker. "This deliberate denial of resources to our districts is truly criminal and unfortunate," he said.

Foko also criticized Toles for claiming to have spent over $325,000 in District #8 from what he terms "so-called private investments." "What private investment? His printing press, which couldn't even pay taxes and was shut down? All of a sudden, this once broke man is now filthy rich. The answer is clear: conflict of interest and corruption," Foko charged.

The district #9 lawmaker added that Toles allegedly influenced government contracts from GSM companies and other ventures for his private printing press, undermining fair competition.

Foko cited Section 9.1 of the Liberian Code of Conduct, which prohibits public officials from using their office for personal gain or engaging in conflicts of interest.

Foko further argued that Toles' admission of directly using the $37,000 for projects raises legal questions. "The Local Government Act and rules governing LACE (Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment) stipulate that such projects are to be implemented by LACE, not individual legislators. If Rep. Toles received funds directly, then what yardstick was used? Favoritism, partisanship, or outright corruption?" he questioned.

He concluded by criticizing Toles' legislative record, asserting: "For all his noise about projects, the people of Liberia know the truth: he cannot stand on the legislative floor to author a single piece of legislation or contribute meaningfully to deliberations. This is the mark of an academically and professionally lazy politician whose days in that district are numbered. Foko also issued a challenge to Toles for a public debate.

While Rep. Toles is yet to respond to the allegations of corruption, one of his competitors in the just-ended election, Byron, thanked Rep. Frank Saah Foko Jr., noting, "Brother, you just helped make my job easier in District 8, Montserrado County, to hold him accountable. I'm working behind the scenes to continue the effort. Thanks!"

Meanwhile, public reactions have been mixed. Some constituents criticized Rep. Prince Aquency Toles, questioning his knowledge of the National Budget and alleging misconduct. "How can a representative, who flaunts wealth like an iPhone 16 Pro Max, effectively perform his oversight responsibilities when his mindset appears focused on looting from the people he represents?" commented Amara M. Kamara.

Others, however, criticized Rep. Foko, claiming he has done little to improve his district. "All your talk, yet nothing tangible has been done in your constituency," said Abraham Tambah Nulah.

Despite the differing opinions, some members of the public viewed the confrontation between the two lawmakers as a necessary step toward ensuring accountability.