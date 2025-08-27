Liberia: LDEA Ops Chief Suspended Over Leaked Audio

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has suspended its Chief of Operations, Abraham O. Payne (U-704), following the emergence of an audio recording allegedly implicating him in ordering the release of his daughter, who was reportedly arrested in a ghetto.

According to the LDEA, Mr. Payne was suspended by the agency's Director General, Anthony K. Souh, after preliminary findings on the matter.

In the recording, Payne was allegedly heard instructing a junior officer to release his daughter immediately. He was also accused of threatening the officer when the latter insisted on carrying out his duties.

The agency's release noted that such alleged conduct undermines the integrity of the LDEA and compromises the fight against illicit drugs.

"As such, Mr. Payne has been immediately suspended and referred to the Board of Internal Inquiry and Professional Standards (BIIPS) for a thorough investigation. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public in due time," the release stated.

The LDEA further emphasized its zero-tolerance policy on unprofessional and unethical behavior, stressing that no officer, regardless of rank or position, will be spared if found culpable of misconduct.

The statement was issued late Tuesday, August 26, 2025, by the LDEA Public Relations Office.