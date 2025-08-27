Nigeria: 2026 Hajj - Visa Violators Risk N8.15m Fine, Imprisonment

27 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has warned Nigerian intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise that anyone caught performing the holy pilgrimage without a valid Hajj visa will face a fine of SR20,000 (about N8.15 million) and imprisonment.

The warning was issued during a virtual meeting between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to review preparations for next year's pilgrimage. The session was presided over by Dr. Rania Adham of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

NAHCON, in a statement, said Saudi authorities stressed strict compliance with all deadlines, noting that they would not be shifted.

These include the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November this year, 4 January 2026 as the last date for camp booking payments and service contract confirmations, and 1 February 2026 for uploading transport and accommodation contracts on the Nusuk Masar portal. The final deadline for visa issuance remains the 1st of Shawwal.

The Saudis lamented repeated delays by Nigeria in past preparations and warned that such lapses could negatively affect the welfare and overall experience of pilgrims.

They also said all Hadaya (sacrificial rites) payments and accommodation bookings must be processed exclusively through the Nusuk Masar platform.

Responding, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, assured Saudi authorities of the commission's full cooperation.

He pledged that NAHCON would work closely with partners to ensure compliance with all deadlines and requirements, with the goal of guaranteeing a smooth, well-coordinated 2026 Hajj operation for Nigerian pilgrims.

